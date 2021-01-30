Stats and Facts communities (Area beaches)

THE BEACHES
The sandy, sunny mainstays for Lowcountry locals and visitors in 2020
Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Edisto, Kiawah and Seabrook Islands – from bohemian to relaxed luxury – there is a beach for everyone in the Lowcountry. Though 2020 slowed down our beach traffic with curfews and limited parking, our shores are a mainstay of Lowcountry living. The beaches beckon, no matter what the circumstances and offer residents and those who wish to visit an outdoor, wide open paradise.
Referred to as the “Edge of America,” by locals, Folly Beach, is between the Folly River and the Atlantic Ocean. It’s known for its seasonal festivals – Bill Murray’s Polar Plunge, Taste of Folly, Sea & Sand Festival and July 4th fireworks, along with the Flip Flop Drop on New Year’s Eve. These events normally draw hundreds to the town and Folly’s Fishing Pier is over 1,000 feet long and a top spot for filming. The iconic Morris Island Lighthouse is an historical landmark.
Sullivan’s Island is bordered by the Charleston Harbor, Cove Inlet and the Intracoastal Waterway. Breach Inlet connects Sullivans Island and Isle of Palms (IOP) via a bridge. Sullivans Island’s dates back to the 17th century and its legends and lore include pirates and the inspiration for one of Edgar Allen Poe’s short stories. Named after Captain Florence O’Sullivan, it was the site of battles including The Battle of Sullivan’s Island.
IOP became a popular vacation spot in the late 19th century and still is. The island was named its moniker in 1899 and the early 1900s brought about resort development. Wild Dunes, a resort golf community was built in the 1980s.
Side-by-side are Kiawah and Seabrook islands. Kiawah is home to multi-million-dollar homes, the Kiawah Island private resort with The Sanctuary Hotel and world-class award-winning restaurants and golf. Seabrook Island has a variety of homes with golf, tennis and equestrian activities. Johns Island, Edisto and Wadmalaw Islands are more rural, with a mix of modest to modern, from small cottages to large estate-like homes.
Description: Resort, suburban
Median home prices: $480,000 (Edisto area) to $2,247,500 (Sullivan’s Island).
Home sales: 1,651 (to include KIRE sales not posted in MLS). Community high – Isle of Palms, 431.
Grocery stores: 13, to include small grocers and markets on islands
Schools: Charleston County, Colleton County.
Golf courses: 10.
Entertainment: Atlantic Ocean, resorts (Kiawah Island; Wild Dunes on Isle Palms; Wyndham Ocean Ridge; Edisto Beach; heritage (Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island), The Windjammer on IOP.
Retail: Shops, casual and elegant restaurants, nightclubs, a handful of hotels.
Major employers: Resort business, real estate.
Directions: Take Maybank Highway to Kiawah and Seabrook Islands, Wadmalaw Island and Rockville; Isle of Palms connector to Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island; Folly Road to Folly Beach; S.C. Highway 174 to Edisto island and beach.
Area Highlights
Residents: Retirees, celebrities, second-home owners, executives, college degrees, doctors and lawyers, out-of-town property owners, beachcombers, well-traveled, sociable, offbeat.
Market: High-end prices notably on the oceanfront, or golf courses. Bungalows, cottages and established and new luxury condos, sturdy beach houses. Some inland neighborhoods are wooded and secluded. Higher coastal insurance rates.
Lifestyle: Outdoorsy. Beach and water activities – sailing, jogging, bike riding, water games, tennis, golf, surfing boating, paddle boarding, and fishing.
Conveniences: Residential with commercial strips, casual with some formal places, surfing, pier fishing, beachcombing. Population swells during high season in the summer, traffic waits at public beaches. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.
Perfect for: Surfer dudes, dog owners, active seniors, boutiques, jogging, nightlife, organizational retreats, outdoorsy adventurers, golfers, vacation residences and rentals.