AREA BEACHES
The Lowcountry is known for its beautiful beaches and each has a distinct vibe. Folly, Isle of Palms, Sullivans, Kiawah and Seabrook – from bohemian to relaxed luxury – there is truly a beach for everyone and for any occasion. Surfers gravitate to Folly Beach and the town celebrates throughout the summer with lively festivals. Condos along its shores begin at $700,000 and you can find bungalows near the beach in the $500,000 range. Folly Beach is an easy drive to downtown Charleston.
Sullivan’s Island is bordered by the Charleston Harbor, Cove Inlet and the Intracoastal Waterway. Breach Inlet connects Sullivans Island and Isle of Palms (IOP) via a bridge. Sullivans Island was named after a captain and was established in the 17th century. IOP became a popular vacation spot in the late 19th century and still is. Median prices for IOP condos are $800,000- and single-family homes start at over $1 million plus. Sullivan’s Island median single-family home price is over $2 million. Each are a few minutes to Mount Pleasant.
Side-by-side are Kiawah and Seabrook islands. Kiawah is home to multi-million-dollar homes, the Kiawah Island private resort with The Sanctuary Hotel and world-class award-winning restaurants and golf. Seabrook Island has a variety of homes with golf, tennis and equestrian activities. Johns Island, Edisto and Wadmalaw Islands are more rural, with a mix of modest to modern, from small cottages to large estate-like homes.
Description: Resort, suburban
Median home prices: $386,000 (Edisto area) to $2,050,000 (Sullivan’s Island).
Home sales: 852. Community high – Isle of Palms, 270.
Grocery stores: 7, to include small grocers on islands
Schools: Charleston County, Colleton County.
Golf courses: 10.
Entertainment: Atlantic Ocean, resorts (Kiawah Island; Wild Dunes on Isle Palms; Wyndham Ocean Ridge; Edisto Beach; heritage (Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island), The Windjammer on IOP.
Retail: Shops, casual and elegant restaurants, nightclubs, a handful of hotels.
Major employers: Resort business, real estate.
Directions: Take Maybank Highway to Kiawah and Seabrook Islands, Wadmalaw Island and Rockville; Isle of Palms connector to Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island; Folly Road to Folly Beach; S.C. Highway 174 to Edisto island and beach.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors
Retirees, executives, college degrees, doctors and lawyers, out-of-town property owners, beachcombers, well-traveled, sociable, offbeat.
Market
High-end prices notably on the oceanfront, or golf courses. Bungalows, cottages and established and new luxury condos, sturdy beach houses. Some inland neighborhoods are wooded and secluded. Higher coastal insurance rates.
Lifestyle
Outdoorsy, beach activities, residential with commercial strips, casual with some formal places, surfing, pier fishing, walking in the sand, shag dancing. Population swells during high season in the summer, traffic waits at public beaches.
You’ll Love
Sunbathing, swimming in the ocean, beachcombing and exploring, sailing, building sandcastles, jogging, bike riding, water games, tennis and golf, surfing, panoramic views, paddle boarding, river boating and fishing, short trips to the mainland.
Perfect For
Surfer dudes, dog owners, active seniors, boutiques, jogging, nightlife, organizational retreats, golfers, vacation residences and rentals.