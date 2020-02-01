Charleston New Homes Facts - January 21, 2020

Active homes in MLS: 4,968 (down 799 from Aug 2019).

--Resales: 3,572

--New: 1,124 (four percent increase from August 2019)

Pending sales: 2,488 (running higher than normal for Jan)

--1,515 resales

--967 new, 38 percent are new (10 percent increase from Aug 2019)

*New Home Sales: Accounted for 24 percent of all home closings

*--Charleston: 19 percent; Berkeley: 33 percent; Dorchester: 22 percent; (percentage of new vs resales)

*New homes closed in last 12 months

--Historical high -- 7,100 in 2006 and low, 2,100 in 2009

*Actual sales price for new homes: $373,014 (overall)

--Charleston: $440,238; Berkeley: $388,652; Dorchester: $314,463

*Single Family Permits

--4,937 permits were issued in last 12 months

--Historical high -- 8,084 in 2005 and low, 2,732 in 2009

Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina One New Homes and *REIS