You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stats and Facts Charleston New Homes Market Facts - January 20210

Charleston New Home Facts – January 21, 2021

Active homes in MLS: 2,147 (down 2,443 from May 2020) – 50 percent down in eight months.

--Resales: 1,568

--New: 579 (28 percent are new)

Pending Sales: 3487 (up 471 from May 5 2020 – 1340 more pending than active.

--2,015 resales

--1,472 new, 42 percent are new

*New Home Sales accounted for 21 percent of all home closings

*--Charleston: 19 percent; Berkeley: 33 percent; Dorchester: 22 percent; (percentage of new vs resales

*New homes closed in last 12 months: 4,589

Historical High – 7,100 in 2006 and Low – 2,100 in 2009

*Average sales price (ASP) for new homes: $360,200 (overall)

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


--Charleston: $435,979; Berkeley: $337,262; Dorchester: $295,245

*Single Family Permits:

5,309 permits were issued in Last 12 Months

Historical High – 8084 in 2005 and Low was 2732 in 2009

Quick facts comparing YOY as of Jan 21

Active Inventory: Down 2.551 units

Pending inventory: Up 999 units

New Homes closed: Up 265 units

ASP for New Homes: Down $12,814

Single Family Permits: Up 372

Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina One New Homes and REIS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News