Stats and Facts Charleston New Homes Market Facts - January 20210

Charleston New Home Facts – January 21, 2021
Active homes in MLS: 2,147 (down 2,443 from May 2020) – 50 percent down in eight months.
--Resales: 1,568
--New: 579 (28 percent are new)
Pending Sales: 3487 (up 471 from May 5 2020 – 1340 more pending than active.
--2,015 resales
--1,472 new, 42 percent are new
*New Home Sales accounted for 21 percent of all home closings
*--Charleston: 19 percent; Berkeley: 33 percent; Dorchester: 22 percent; (percentage of new vs resales
*New homes closed in last 12 months: 4,589
Historical High – 7,100 in 2006 and Low – 2,100 in 2009
*Average sales price (ASP) for new homes: $360,200 (overall)
--Charleston: $435,979; Berkeley: $337,262; Dorchester: $295,245
*Single Family Permits:
5,309 permits were issued in Last 12 Months
Historical High – 8084 in 2005 and Low was 2732 in 2009
Quick facts comparing YOY as of Jan 21
Active Inventory: Down 2.551 units
Pending inventory: Up 999 units
New Homes closed: Up 265 units
ASP for New Homes: Down $12,814
Single Family Permits: Up 372
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina One New Homes and REIS