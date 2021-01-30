You have permission to edit this article.
Stats and Facts 2021's Priciest Homes for Sale

(Greater Charleston, on the market as of January 30, 2020)

HOME                       REGION                     S.F.                        PRICE*

101 Flyway Drive      Kiawah Island           8,400 s.f.                 $14.75

122 Flyway Drive      Kiawah Island            6,667 s.f.                $14.15

43A Eugenia Avenue Kiawah Island            5,111 s.f.                $10.375

23 Cormorant Island Lane Kiawah Island    7,000 s.f.                 $9.5

69 Church Street      Charleston                 8,524 s.f.                 $9.5

204 Sand Fiddler Court Kiawah Island        5,154 s.f.                  $8.5

191 Ballybunion Drive Kiawah Island          8,034 s.f.                 $7.995

3908 Palm Boulevard Isle of Palms             6,896 s.f.                 $7.95

41 Ocean Course Drive Kiawah Island         9,000 s.f                 $7.95

100 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island                 5,577 s.f.                 $7.95

171 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island                 6,358 s.f.                 $7.85

3213 Middle Street Sullivans Island            4,160 s.f.                 $7.7

Source: Maison Real Estate & Kiawah Island Real Estate

