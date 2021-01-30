Stats and Facts 2021's Priciest Homes for Sale

(Greater Charleston, on the market as of January 30, 2020)
HOME REGION S.F. PRICE*
101 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 8,400 s.f. $14.75
122 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 6,667 s.f. $14.15
43A Eugenia Avenue Kiawah Island 5,111 s.f. $10.375
23 Cormorant Island Lane Kiawah Island 7,000 s.f. $9.5
69 Church Street Charleston 8,524 s.f. $9.5
204 Sand Fiddler Court Kiawah Island 5,154 s.f. $8.5
191 Ballybunion Drive Kiawah Island 8,034 s.f. $7.995
3908 Palm Boulevard Isle of Palms 6,896 s.f. $7.95
41 Ocean Course Drive Kiawah Island 9,000 s.f $7.95
100 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 5,577 s.f. $7.95
171 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 6,358 s.f. $7.85
3213 Middle Street Sullivans Island 4,160 s.f. $7.7
Source: Maison Real Estate & Kiawah Island Real Estate