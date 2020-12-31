State government announces grants for 2,970 SC nonprofits and small businesses

Roughly 2,970 small businesses and nonprofits in South Carolina will begin receiving a combined $65 million in emergency grant funding starting in January, according to an announcement made Thursday.

The grants are being distributed as part of two programs that were set up by the S.C. Legislature earlier this year to assist businesses and nonprofits that were set back by the coronavirus pandemic.

The money for those initiatives, known as the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program or the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, was provided by the federal government as part of a $1.9 billion payment that Congress gave to South Carolina in March.

The small businesses and nonprofits that were accepted into those programs will see their grant funding arrive at some point in January. That timing was the result of some delays in processing the large number of applications that were received by the S.C. Department of Administration.

The grants for small businesses and minority businesses were capped at $25,000, and the funding for nonprofits in the state were capped at $50,000.

In total, roughly 2,284 companies will split the $40 million state lawmakers set aside for small businesses. And another 686 nonprofits will split the $25 million the Legislature dedicated for them.

The list of eligible small businesses includes bars, gyms, nail salons, pizza shops, carriage tour companies, tent rental businesses and even web development firms.

Meanwhile, the nonprofits include churches, charities, art museums, youth groups and domestic abuse centers.