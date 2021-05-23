Started in SC, Duke Energy's 'empire' comes under siege

Santee Cooper isn't the only utility in South Carolina being prodded to change its ways.

Duke Energy, which cut its teeth in the Palmetto State, also is feeling the heat.

An activist hedge fund is pressing the Charlotte-based power-and-gas giant to dismantle the seven-state franchise it has built up since building its first electric plant near Rock Hill about 120 years ago.

Elliott Management Corp. fired off a letter May 17 urging Duke's directors to explore its proposal. The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based investor, which described itself as a top 10 stockholder in the company and is requesting seats on the board, estimated its plan would generate as much as “$15 billion of line-of-sight value for shareholders.”

Elliott wants to carve up Duke into three smaller geographically focused utilities that would serve the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest. It said "greater operational focus" would result in "improved execution, better system reliability, lower costs and increased investment in critical infrastructure, including renewables.”

Duke dismissed the idea almost immediately, saying it's the latest in a series of structural changes the $40 billion fund has brought to the table since July.

"Throughout, Duke Energy’s board of directors has reviewed their proposals in depth and determined that they are not in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders," it said in a written rebuke last week.

McMaster's missive

The shakeup plan also is drawing blowback from politicians, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. His office caught wind of the proposal from media reports about a week before Elliott went public with the details May 17. He dashed off a formal letter dated May 13 to Duke CEO Lynn Good, telling her to stand her ground.

"I believe that it is in the best interest of South Carolina ratepayers for Duke Energy to remain an independent company headquartered in the Carolinas," he wrote.

McMaster described the utility operator headquartered just across the state line as "an important partner in our economic prosperity, employing thousands of people and providing power to hundreds of thousands more."

In addition, he said, Duke plays a key role in emergency management response efforts when hurricanes and other disasters wreak havoc with South Carolina's electric grid.

McMaster also pointed to the failed V.C. Summer expansion and the uncertainty it has created for state-owned Santee Cooper, which was responsible for 45 percent of the losses from the abandoned nuclear project and is set to face much stricter oversight under a reform bill being negotiated in Columbia.

The fallout from the $9 billion Fairfield County boondoggle "makes it even more important that our state has abundant access to reliable, consistent and affordable power," the governor told Good.

Duke delivers electricity to 775,000 customers and gas to another 150,000 in South Carolina. Its service territory stretches across the entire upper swath of the state, from Oconee to McCormick counties in the west over to Horry and Georgetown counties along the coast.

South Carolina has a prominent and early place in the corporate archives.

The nucleus of the utility — later named for early financial backer James Buchanan Duke — was the Catawba Power Co. Formed in the late 1890s, it was led by Dr. W. Gill Wylie, a surgeon who returned to his native South Carolina from New York to build a hydroelectric dam across the Catawba River in York County. One of the goals was to attract industrial jobs to diversify the then-rural area's impoverished farm-based economy.

A newspaper report in 1900 called the construction project "an immense affair, costing in the immediate neighborhood of $1,000,000." Four years later, a cotton mill in Rock Hill became one of the first manufacturers to plug into the new water-driven power source.

Duke has come a long way since then. It's now the third-largest U.S. utility based on its stock market value. It runs nine subsidiaries that employ 27,500 workers that distribute power and gas to nearly 9 million homes and businesses in the Carolinas, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

Trading barbs

Elliott is targeting Duke's expansion-minded past as a liability, saying the company has been more focused on "empire building" than on making prudent investments that make money for investors.

"Our extensive diligence and conversations with stakeholders have made it clear that the company’s sprawling, noncontiguous portfolio of utilities has burdened shareholders with a 'conglomerate discount' relative to the value of Duke’s utility franchises," it said.

Elliott also homed in on several "execution missteps" that have strained the company's balance sheet, including a 2014 coal ash spill that required billions of dollars to clean up and a failed investment in the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project that was scuttled last summer.

It also said that recent moves improve the utility's "investment proposition" — after rumors surfaced that would-be Santee Cooper buyer NextEra Energy was looking to make a play for Duke — weren't enough to move the valuation needle.

Elliott sees no major changes for the utility's core Carolinas operations if it gets its way. The hedge fund predicted Duke would remain headquartered in Charlotte after a split and that its "role in the business community of North and South Carolina would be undiminished." And even as a smaller independent company, the utility would "command considerable scale, with significant runway for further growth and investment."

Duke isn't buying it. It called the hedge fund's plan illogical and insisted that its business "is stronger and more impactful as a consolidated, standalone entity that remains as one."

"This 'shrink-the company' strategy that underlies all of Elliott’s proposals runs counter to the strategic direction of the entire industry at a time when scale is needed to efficiently finance the company’s unprecedented capital investment and growth opportunities," Duke said.

The timing of the breakup plan has puzzled some analysts who follow the electric-and-gas industry. Duke's stock price, which faltered for years after the $32 billion buyout of Raleigh-based Progress Energy in 2013, has topped some expectations over the past 18 months.

After the Wall Street Journal broke the news about Elliott's investment May 10, shares of DUK immediately rose about 2.4 percent to nearly $104. They've since given back some of those gains.

"If Elliott had come out with this when the stock was underperforming … I think they would have gotten a better reception on this than they have now," Mike Doyle of Edward Jones told the trade publication Utility Dive.