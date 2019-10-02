Opposite corners at the entrances to two large-scale housing developments in the Charleston suburbs will soon see new retail and restaurant tenants.

A coffee emporium with a drive-thru and a mobile phone store are coming to a new outparcel building in Cane Bay Plantation while a gas station and three dining establishments are slated for what's now a cleared parcel across U.S. Highway 176 in the Nexton development.

Starbucks and Live Mobile|AT&T will occupy equal spaces in a 5,000-square-foot building rising at 1730 State Road in front of the Publix supermarket at Cane Bay. Look for an opening by early next year, according to Trey Lucy of the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy.

Across the street, on a corner parcel owned by Charleston developer Eddie Buck, a Bluewater gas station is planned along with Dunkin', Buffalo Wild Wings and McDonald's, according to a Nexton spokeswoman.

Groundwork is underway, but vertical construction has not begun on the Nexton site.

No longer perking

While one new Starbucks is on the way, another has gone dark in the Charleston region. The cafe at South Windermere Shopping Center in West Ashley closed over the weekend.

What's cooking?

A corner space on the ground floor of apartment giant Greystar's global headquarters and office building at 465 Meeting St. will be home to a new restaurant.

The identity of the tenant has not been disclosed, but a New York City-based restaurateur has leased 4,200 square feet at Meeting and Columbus streets, according to David Ingle, the leasing agent for commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

Ingle said it's not a national chain, but the restaurateur has other sites in the Big Apple.

Ben Liebetrau of Greystar said in a statement that the company isn't authorized to disclose the tenant "at this time due to the nature of our deal and our agreement."

An opening timeframe has not been announced and design of the new restaurant has just begun.

The space is part of Courier Square, a joint venture led by Greystar. Evening Post Industries, the parent of The Post and Courier, is involved in the mixed-use project as the land owner.

Serving soon

A new North Charleston cider maker plans to open and offer tastings just as fall sets in.

Ship's Wheel Hard Cider has cranked up the operation at 1033 E. Montague Ave. and tastings will be offered later this month, according to co-owner Scott Jamison.

"We have all our approvals, have built out the space and have started up production," he said.

Home free

Grocery delivery from Walmart just got a lot more attractive — at least for the next four weeks.

The retail giant is offering free delivery on supermarket items through Oct. 31 at certain stores, including seven in the Charleston area and several others in or near larger metro areas across South Carolina, according to the company's website.

Customers must enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout for a $50 minimum order, and the usual delivery fees of either $7.95 or $9.95 will be waived.

Orders can be placed through walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart grocery mobile app by entering a ZIP code and creating a shopping list. Deliveries are made within a one-hour window chosen by the customer.

Stores in the Charleston region offering the service include one each in Goose Creek, Summerville and West Ashley two in North Charleston at Centre Pointe and on Dorchester Road, and two in Mount Pleasant at Wando Crossing and Market at Oakland.

New line

A downtown Charleston retail store has added a men's shop.

Madewell at 282 King St. launched the addition Tuesday. Look for denim, t-shirts, sweatshirts, button-downs, bags, bandanas, hats, wallets, sneakers, socks and belts.

Fresh paint

A new paint store is now open in the developing Carnes Crossroads community of Goose Creek. Sherwin-Williams can be found at 2515 N. Main St.

Charleston real estate agent Steve Varn bought the 3,500-square-foot building through an affiliate called Canal 263 King LLC for $1.93 million from Encore-Carnes Crossroads LLC, according to Ruthie Godfrey of commercial real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates.

More convenience

A fourth Parker's Kitchen convenience store and gas station is now open at 1111 Cane Bay Blvd. in Berkeley County. It follows two other recently opened stores in Moncks Corner and one in Summerville.

A fifth location at 538 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek is tentatively set to welcome customers this month. Savannah-based Parker's plans to have 10 stores in the Charleston region.

Spooky spending

Buying Halloween costumes, candy and cards is expected to pump about $8.8 billion into the U.S. economy this year.

That's not a record, but it is significant as the third-highest amount ever spent on the fall holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Shoppers will spend an average of just over $86, down just slightly from last year’s record of almost $87. About 172 million people plan to celebrate Halloween, down from 175 million last year.

“Spending hasn’t changed much over the past few years, but we are seeing a noticeable increase in consumers whose Halloween purchases are inspired by their friends, neighbors and even celebrities on social media,” retail group President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers expect to have another strong Halloween season."

The largest amount, about $3.2 billion, will be spent on costumes while candy, decorations and greeting cards will make up most of the rest.