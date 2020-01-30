Starbucks has expanded its online delivery venture with Uber Eats to South Carolina, picking Charleston as its jumping-off point.
The Seattle coffee giant announced Thursday that it has rolled out its app-based Starbucks Delivers to 33 new U.S. markets, including the Holy City, Nashville, New Orleans and Raleigh-Durham.
The company said it began testing the service about 18 months ago in Miami. It's now available to 49 cities in 29 states with plans "to expand delivery to nearly all U.S. states, achieving national coverage in the coming months," the company said.
As to the cost, Starbucks said its standard delivery fees vary based factors such as "location and the availability of nearby couriers. For orders of $10 and under an additional order fee of $2 will be applied." The retail website chainstoreage.com reported that Starbucks Delivers and Uber Eats typically tack on a 49 cents delivery fee and a 15 percent service charge.
The trackable service applies to "nearly all core" food and drink menu items and several seasonal beverages, Starbucks said.