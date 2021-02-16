Staffing business in Goose Creek acquires another company in national temp worker industry

A national staffing business headquartered in Goose Creek is on a buying spree, snatching up another company that manage temporary workers throughout the country.

Publicly traded company HireQuest announced this week that it planned to acquire part of Link Staffing, a Texas-based business with offices in 12 states.

The deal, which is valued at $11 million, is the second corporate expansion that HireQuest has announced in the past month, as the company continues to grow its footprint during the pandemic.

HireQuest announced in early February that it had struck a a deal to acquire Snelling Staffing, which also is based in Texas.

Together, the two new acquisitions will give HireQuest an additional 80 offices throughout the United States, where the company assists businesses looking for temp workers to staff jobs in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and event services.

Rick Hermanns, HireQuest's CEO, said the takeover of the two businesses will give the company a "compelling national presence."

"We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the economic recovery as the economy begins to normalize and have acquired LINK and Snelling at an opportune moment," he said in statement.

HireQuest operates a franchise business model. The office locations within its network are owned by franchisees, but HireQuest assists them in exchange for royalty payments.

The company already had substantial holdings prior to the recently announced expansions manages 136 franchisee-owned offices in 30 states and the District of Columbia.

Still, HireQuest's stock price jumped by more than a dollar — from $13.13 to $14.89 — after news of the latest acquisition was announced.

If everything goes to plan, the Snelling acquisition will be finalized at the end of February. The takeover of Link is expected to completed at the end of March.