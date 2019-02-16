Welcome to the beach.
Views don’t get much better than this on the Isle of Palms (IOP). The four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home has over 3,800 square feet and tons of beachy personality. Built in 1991, this one-owner home has been lovingly cared for and is in impeccable condition.
This home is what you think of when you hear the term, “southern-style, genteel beach living.” As one of the most private and largest lots on IOP, the home sits on approximately an acre, with a width of 150 feet.
Talk about private. Plus, with its location being steps away from the beach and in a location that doesn’t get much beach goer foot traffic or street parking, you’ll feel as if you have your own private beach.
“Nearly every room in this home has ocean views,” said Darlene Smith of Carolina One Real Estate. “The home is wide, with lots of windows so you feel as if you’re right there—right at the ocean—part of the seaside landscape. Even though there are several ocean-front homes on IOP, I’ve not experienced one quite like this, as far as views go.”
The Home
A large porch greets you as you walk through double doors into the home.
Upon entering, you’ll automatically feel the spaciousness—vaulted ceilings in the expansive living area bring the eye (and spirit) up to the creamy white walls and smooth ceilings. Bamboo flooring runs throughout this space into the hallways and a dining area surrounded by large windows overlooking the beach. There are plenty of built in cabinets and bookshelves that can serve as a focal point for prized possessions. A center inset with doors and a small sink can be used for a bar area and the gas-burning fireplace creates the perfect cozy beach ambiance during cooler months.
Adjacent to the living room is a large kitchen with beach-shell white walls and white quartz countertops. A large island in the center has seating and a dining area is off the kitchen with windows bringing in all that Carolina sunshine.
The master bedroom is downstairs and very large, with more than enough room for a sitting area or desk near a wall of large windows. The en suite master bath has dual sinks, large tub and separate shower.
A set of stairs leads up to an expansive loft area—perfect for an office, sitting room or very zen-like exercise space. Doors lead out to an outside porch that overlooks the backyard and the ocean.
There are three more spacious bedrooms off the loft area, perfect for guests or family with the added bonus of all that light and beach views. Most baths have natural light as well.
Plenty of storage & more views
A large two-car garage has tons of space for vehicles and beach equipment. An outdoor shower with wood-slatted floor washes the sand off before going upstairs to sit on a generously sized screened in porch.
Perhaps the pièces de résistance of the home is that screened in porch off the back of the home. Stairs lead down to a large deck. From there, a beautifully manicured lawn and fenced in pool awaits after a long day of beachcombing.
“This home truly reflects what beach living is all about,” Smith said. “It’s location—far enough away from busy beach traffic, yet close enough to take advantage of IOP’s summer activities if you want.”
What more could you ask?
