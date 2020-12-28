Squaring up 2 historic Charleston homes that sold for $10M and $11M

Two historic residences on the same swanky South of Broad street have commanded eight-figure sale prices this year. But the newest transaction stands out based on at least one real estate industry metric.
The five-story 17th-century Rev. Paul Trapier Gervais House at 29 Legare St. recently changed hands for an even $11 million, or more than $1,400 per square foot.
On that basis, it easily exceeds what another buyer shelled out for the much larger Sword Gate House just a stone’s throw away at 32 Legare. The 17,142-square-foot corner mansion was sold earlier this year to SOB Trust for $10 million, or less than $600 per square foot.
The new owner of the Gervais House is listed as Hillary S. Lamendola. The seller was former Credit Suisse managing director John McAvoy, who paid $4.1 million for it in 2004, according to county land records.
The 7,800-square-foot home, which was built around 1835, has five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a large lot. It includes a couple of grand piazzas, a paneled office, a velvet-walled library, an elevator and a secret wine cellar, according to a property listing by Handsome Properties.
In addition, the property has a 0.68-acre park-like setting with gardens, pool, hot tub and a gazebo, according to Mary Lou Wertz, founding partner of Maison Real Estate, who represented the seller.
Neither of the Legare Street deals set a new residential price record for the peninsula. That distinction belongs to the penthouse and the rooftop terrace atop the landmark Peoples Building at 18 Broad St. The so-called condo castle sold for $12 million, or about $1,037 per square feet, earlier this year.
Plea appearance
The seldom-seen former CEO of SCANA Corp. will be back in the public spotlight this week.
Kevin Marsh is scheduled to formally plead guilty to federal fraud charges stemming from the abandoned expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project Tuesday.
Marsh, who became the face of the failed $9 billion boondoggle, has signed a plea deal requires him to cooperate with the ongoing criminal investigation.
The hearing starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia will mark one of the first times Marsh has made a public appearance since he stepped down from Cayce-based SCANA, which owned South Carolina Electric & Gas, about three years ago. Both companies were sold in to Dominion Energy in early 2019.
The deal Marsh signed with federal prosecutors could land him in prison for anywhere between 18 months and three years. Once he formally enters a guilty plea, he could also be required to pay up to $5 million in fines for defrauding SCE&G customers who have collectively paid billions of dollars for the two partially built reactors in Fairfield County.
Right after the federal proceeding, Marsh will head over to state court for a hearing related to one charge of obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses.
Airline 4 sale, 787s included
Boeing South Carolina’s first customer is on the block — again.
India’s government said it has received "multiple expressions of interest" in buying its 100 percent stake in debt-laden national carrier Air India to offset falling revenue. Formal offers were due Dec. 14, and the qualified bidders will be announced on Jan. 5.
No other details were disclosed.
"The transaction will now move to the second stage," a Department of Investment and Public Asset Management official tweeted.
Air India, which started as a mail carrier in 1932, hauled more than 18.3 million domestic passengers last year. It has suffered from a bureaucratic management structure and political interference as privately owned low-cost carriers have eaten away at its market share, according to the Associated Press.
The airline has been incurring financial losses since a merger 13 years ago. And previous effort to sell the carrier in 2018 failed to attract any formal offers.
Air India took delivery of the first 787 widebody delivered from Boeing’s then-new North Charleston campus on Oct. 5, 2012. Its fleet has since swelled to 27 Dreamliners, including 21 that it leases.
Double Dutch
A Charleston firm that’s one of the world’s largest multifamily investors is going Dutch — again.
Greystar Real Estate Partners has added to its growing student-housing portfolio in Europe by acquiring a residential complex near Utrecht University in the Netherlands for about $120 million, according to a Dec. 17 announcement.
The 682 dwelling units are spread between a newly constructed 24-story tower and a nine-story former hospital wing that's been refurbished. The development was completed in October and is about a 30-minute ride from Amsterdam
The seller was KKR & Co. Inc., the buyout shop made famous in the seminal business book “Barbarians at the Gate” that chronicled the then-unprecedented $25 billion sale of RJR Nabisco in 1988.
“The asset is a very good example of next generation student housing, which fits our operational vision, and sits squarely within one of our target markets for expansion, said Mark Kuijpers, Greystar's managing director for the Netherlands. "The student population in Utrecht, which consists primarily of Dutch nationals, has increased by 40 percent over the last 15 years and there is currently a quantitative shortfall of around 5,500 units to meet demand, as well as a lack of new development on the horizon."
The Meeting Street company led for former S.C. Commerce Department chief Bob Faith expanded in the student housing business abroad in 2013 with a series of deals in the United Kingdom. It made its first real estate investment in the Netherlands in 2015.
Mark Allnutt, Greystar's senior managing director for Europe, said student housing "is a counter-cyclical asset class" and a diversification play, even with COVID-19 still on the loose.
"There is a notable supply and demand imbalance in most European cities with large higher education population," he said. "Despite any short-term impact to occupancy as a result of the pandemic, we expect to see continued rental growth with limited risks from a weak economy and labor market. These factors tend to increase student numbers as graduated students ‘retool’ for the recovery stage in the cycle.”
REVved up
An old financial institution with a new name has unveiled its first office on the Charleston peninsula.
REV Federal Credit Union, formerly Heritage Trust, announced Tuesday that it has opened its new “microbranch” in 22 WestEdge off Lockwood Boulevard.
Jason Lee, president of the nine-office nonprofit, said the downtown location is near the city’s medical district and several large employer groups that REV serves.
The 65-year-old Summerville-based credit union switched names under a strategic plan that it's been working on since for about 18 months ago. The idea is to pivot the lender "in a more modern, relevant and progressive direction," Lee told The Post and Courier earlier this year.
Other changes have included the closings of two aging retail offices, on Joint Base Charleston and in the Oakbrook area of Flowertown, that overlapped with newer branches not far away.
The switch to REV took effect in late March.
The rebranding was the third since 1955. REV started out as Charleston Air Base Federal Credit Union, later shortened to CAB, to serve civilians who worked on the installation. It gradually grew its membership rolls and adopted the Heritage Trust name in 1986.
The latest reboot started about a year ago, when the credit union solicited feedback that found the former brand was tad traditional, dated and generic.