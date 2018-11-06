Mercedes-Benz Vans reported record U.S. sales in October even though it hasn't started selling the Sprinters it's building from scratch at its new $500 million North Charleston campus.
The van maker sold 4,182 Sprinters last month — up 71 percent from a year ago to mark the best October in company history. The North Charleston plant has sold 26,430 Sprinters this year and is on track to break the annual U.S. sales record set in 2015.
All of the sales to date involve semi-knocked down vans — partially assembled vehicles that are shipped from Germany to the Port of Charleston and then put back together in North Charleston. It's something Mercedes-Benz Vans has done since 2006 to avoid high tariffs on foreign truck imports that have been around for more than 50 years.
Spokeswoman Alyssa Bean said the 2019 Sprinters that are being built part-by-part on a production line that opened in September won't hit dealerships until later this year.
"The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant looks forward to soon serving the U.S. market with entirely North Charleston-made Sprinter vans," she said.
Mercedes-Benz Vans announced the new North Charleston campus in 2015 and expects to employ 1,300 people there by the time full production kicks in by 2020. Online retailer Amazon became the site's biggest customer in September when it announced plans to buy 20,000 Sprinters, up from an original purchase order of 5,000 vans.