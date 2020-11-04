Sports pub adding 5th Charleston-area site in Goose Creek; Tesla plugs in at Tanger

A 5-year-old sports bar is adding a fifth location in the Charleston area and its seventh in South Carolina.

Charleston Sports Pub plans to host the grand opening of its 4,500-square-foot restaurant and bar Dec. 2 at 125 Plantation North Blvd. near Walmart in Goose Creek.

The new 150-seat location will employ about 60 people, and hiring is underway, according to Aaron Perry, who co-owns the business with Perry Freeman.

To apply, go to charlestonsportspub.com/contact.

The dining establishment offers other venues on James Island and in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, West Ashley, Clemson and Greenville.

Charging in

Electric car maker Tesla Corp. has picked a major retail destination for its first Supercharger station in the Charleston area.

The supercharger site is set up outside Mellow Mushroom near the Tanger Outlet shopping center in North Charleston.

To mark the new location, a kick-off celebration is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday. Mellow Mushroom is at 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

The California-based e-vehicle giant has nearly 1,000 of the stations in the U.S., allowing travelers to charge their cars in about 30 minutes to encourage long-distance driving trips and to ease concerns about so-called range anxiety.

Before this week, the nearest Supercharger stop for Tesla drivers was at Clark's Inn and Restaurant off of Interstate 95 in Santee.

Second scent

A fragrance bar and candle boutique now has a second location in the Charleston area.

Palmetto Scent Studio is now open at 157 Church St. in the French Quarter in the downtown area. It's open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. It's closed Tuesday.

The other location is in Freshfields Village between Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

"Our premium soy wax candles are always a favorite, and this year our hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves," owner Glenda La Rue said. "We also offer a wide variety of other products such as linen and body mists, body wash, roll-on fragrance and my personal favorite, goat milk and honey body cream."

The studio retains a foundation of about 100 scents with others that rotate seasonally. A special holiday collection will roll out later this month.

Brush strokes

A new art studio with a retail store recently set up shop on James Island.

Julia Deckman Studio can be found at 2008 Wappoo Drive in Riverland Terrace.

Deckman said she is using the space to create art, teach workshops and host collaborative events.

"My retail shop will serve as a resource for fine artists and makers," she said. "I want it to be a space where creatives can market their services and products in an engaging atmosphere and reach customers who can become lifelong clients."

The new studio is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends, or by appointment.

Snip, snip

A Charleston-based grooming business is adding two new locations to the six it already operates in the Charleston area. Both are inside Walmart stores in North Charleston.

Barbers Inc. can now be found at 7400 Rivers Ave. and 4920 Centre Pointe Drive.

Launched three years ago, the business is co-owned by Robert Bligen, Kevin Young, Jacob Holmes and Michelle Mackey. They now employ 60 people.

"Being inside Walmart stores exposes us to a lot of people who didn’t know we existed," Bligen said. "It is important to us to give our employees a path to grow within our business, from starting as a student to becoming a professional barber to eventually having a piece of ownership in Barbers Inc."

Other Barbers Inc. shops can be found in Hanahan, Goose Creek, Ladson and in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and Haywood Mall in Greenville. Its two other shops, operating as Cut Bar and Forever Hair, also are in North Charleston.

Local focus

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce wants shoppers to think about buying from locally owned merchants first over the holiday shopping season.

The chamber will feature member business discounts and specials on its Shop Small/Buy Local website — https://berkeleysc.org/buy-local/ — over the next two months and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

"The chamber hopes it will become second nature for everyone to 'think locally' when considering a new purchase," the Moncks Corner-based agency said in a statement. "We are encouraging all shoppers and local businesses to Shop Small and Buy Local."

The chamber also is urging suppliers to offer discounts to chamber restaurants and hotels on outdoor heating equipment as the pandemic continues to encourage outside dining. The chamber will promote suppliers offering discounts on its website.