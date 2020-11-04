Sports pub adding 5th Charleston-area site in Goose Creek; fragrance and art shops open

A 5-year-old sports bar is adding a fifth location in the Charleston area and its seventh in South Carolina.

Charleston Sports Pub plans to host the grand opening of its 4,500-square-foot restaurant and bar Dec. 2 at 125 Plantation North Blvd. near Walmart in Goose Creek.

The new 150-seat location will employ about 60 people, and hiring is underway, according to Aaron Perry, who co-owns the business with Perry Freeman.

To apply, go to charlestonsportspub.com/contact.

The dining establishment offers other venues on James Island and in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, West Ashley, Clemson and Greenville.

Second scent

A fragrance bar and candle boutique now has a second location in the Charleston area.

Palmetto Scent Studio is now open at 157 Church St. in the French Quarter in the downtown area. It's open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. It's closed Tuesday.

The other location is in Freshfields Village between Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

"Our premium soy wax candles are always a favorite, and this year our hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves," owner Glenda La Rue said. "We also offer a wide variety of other products such as linen and body mists, body wash, roll-on fragrance and my personal favorite, goat milk and honey body cream."

The studio retains a foundation of about 100 scents with others that rotate seasonally. A special holiday collection will roll out later this month.

Brush strokes

A new studio with a retail store recently set up shop on James Island.

Julia Deckman Studio can be found at 2008 Wappoo Drive in Riverland Terrace.

Deckman said she is using the space to create art, teach workshops and host collaborative events.

"My retail shop will serve as a resource for fine artists and makers," she said. "I want it to be a space where creatives can market their services and products in an engaging atmosphere and reach customers who can become lifelong clients."

The new studio is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends, or by appointment.

Snip, snip

A Charleston-based grooming business is adding two new locations to the six it already operates in the Charleston area. Both are inside Walmart stores in North Charleston.

Barbers Inc. can now be found at 7400 Rivers Ave. and 4920 Centre Pointe Drive.

Launched three years ago, the business is co-owned by Robert Bligen, Kevin Young, Jacob Holmes and Michelle Mackey. They now employ 60 people.

"Being inside Walmart stores exposes us to a lot of people who didn’t know we existed," Bligen said. "It is important to us to give our employees a path to grow within our business, from starting as a student to becoming a professional barber to eventually having a piece of ownership in Barbers Inc."

Other Barbers Inc. shops can be found in Hanahan, Goose Creek, Ladson and in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and in Haywood Mall in Greenville. Its two other shops, operating as Cut Bar and Forever Hair, also are in North Charleston.

Charging in

Electric car maker Tesla Corp. now has its first car-charging station in the Charleston area.

The supercharger site is set up at Mellow Mushroom at 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston.

To mark the new location, a celebration is set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The California-based company has nearly 1,000 stations in the U.S., allowing travelers to charge their vehicles while not at home and venture across the country.