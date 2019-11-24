Christmas decorations started appearing in stores before Halloween, but the holiday shopping season will kick into high gear this week with the arrival of Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday.

The coming holidays can be a joyous time — but also a perilous time for personal finances. According to WalletHub some 35 million Americans "still have credit card debt from the last holiday season."

A little planning and shopping savvy can help keep financial stress from ruining the good times.

Figuring out how to make the most of your money, and deciding in advance how much money you can comfortably afford to spend, are the keys to success. I've been offering money-saving shopping advice for more than a decade, and here are some of my favorite tips:

Set a budget.

Unfortunately, lots of people go into debt because of holiday shopping. Deciding what you can afford to spend ahead of time can help avoid that, and chances are, your friends and relatives wouldn't want you to go into debt to buy them gifts.

They are a form of money you can buy on sale. A number of websites, such as Cardpool and giftcardgranny, buy unwanted cards and resell them at a discount. In general, the more specialized the store, the larger the likely discount. Buying gift cards for less than face value, then using them to pay for purchases (or giving them as gifts) is a money-saver.

Retail stores including Publix and CVS often sell gift cards for less than face value as a promotion. Harris Teeter offers double fuel perks for gift card purchases. Retailers and restaurant chains such as Outback and P.F. Chang’s usually offer bonus gift card deals, such as offering a $10 bonus for buying a $50 gift card.

Credit cards: the best way to shop ...

As long as you avoid interest charges by paying the bills in full and on time.

My email has been full of holiday-shopping promotions from credit card companies urging me to pay with their plastic, because they get a percentage of each sale. One credit card offered more than 5 percent back on electronics, another offered 5 percent back on department store purchases, and another offered $20 back if I spent $120 on Amazon.com.

Keep track of such promotions, because shopping with the right plastic saves money.

Many credit cards also offer low-price guarantees, will refund purchases of items stolen or accidentally destroyed, extend warranties, and protect the card-holder from fraudulent purchases. Know what your credit cards offer. And, unlike debit cards, if a credit card is compromised it won't potentially let a criminal into your bank account.

Online shopping portals.

They offer cash perks and airline miles. If you're planning to shop online, there are many ways to get extra perks or maximize savings. That's because credit card companies and airlines offer shopping portals. Start your online shopping trip there and you'll get bonus cash back, or airline miles, with every purchase.

Shopping portal examples include Shop Through Chase, for earning points on Chase credit cards, and Delta Air Lines Skymiles Shopping, for earning Skymiles. You can earn extra cash back or airline miles on goods and services just by starting your online shopping trip at a portal of your choosing.