Spartan Motors to beef up North Charleston plant with sale of emergency vehicle division

A company that modifies commercial vans for online retail deliveries recently sold an emergency response vehicle division to focus on e-commerce vehicle plants in North Charleston and elsewhere.

Spartan Motors employs about 56 workers at its Fain Street plant in North Charleston, which upfits Sprinter vans made at the nearby Mercedes-Benz Vans manufacturing campus at Palmetto Commerce Park.

Michigan-based Spartan last fall announced a $1.15 million expansion of the site, with plans to hire 308 people to build custom shelving and lighting for commercial vans.

The $55 million sale of Spartan's emergency response division to REV Group Inc., announced earlier this month, will help pay for that and other expansions, the company said.

"The divestiture of the ER business unit will give us the speed and flexibility needed to further focus on accelerating growth and profitability in our commercial, fleet, delivery and specialty vehicles markets where we see the biggest opportunity to generate higher returns," Daryl Adams, Spartan's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Spartan's emergency response division, which builds fire-fighting vehicles, had revenues of $253.3 million for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30.

Proceeds from the sale will be used initially to pay down debt and support working capital requirements. REV Group also purchased the Spartan Motors brand name, which means Spartan will be changing its corporate name in the coming months.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"The divestiture marks an important step in our business transformation," Adams said. "E-commerce, electrification and autonomous technologies are driving dramatic change in the industry and this action positions us to continue to provide leading solutions for our customers."

In addition to the ambulances and fire-fighting vehicles that REV Group makes, the company has divisions that build and customize school and municipal buses, specialty vehicles like street sweepers and recreational vehicles.

Tim Sullivan, REV Group's president and CEO, said the company has a long-term strategy to build its emergency response segment, "as well as continue to establish REV Group as a leader in the innovation of fire apparatus and other emergency response vehicles."

Mercedes-Benz Vans is building 20,000 Sprinter vans for Amazon's home-delivery network. In addition to upfitting Sprinters, Spartan is negotiating with Amazon to build walk-in vans and truck bodies as part of an effort to boost its share of the high-growth "last-mile" delivery market.

Spartan, which is traded on the Nasdaq exchange, posted $10.35 million in earnings during the third quarter of 2019 — nearly double the year-ago figure — and has not yet reported year-end results. It has more than 2,200 employees at plants in the United States, Mexico and Peru.

Milwaukee-based REV Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The company recorded a net loss of $12.3 million in 2019, but Sullivan said structural changes within the company and recent multiyear contracts with municipalities "will position us to begin moving our performance back to more acceptable levels."