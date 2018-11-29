A Dallas-based air carrier is bringing back daily service between Charleston and its home hub.
Southwest Airlines will resume nonstop flights between the Lowcountry and Dallas Love Field on Jan. 6, according to its website.
The low-cost carrier has been offering a handful of uninterrupted flights each month between the two cities during the past year because of gate restrictions in Dallas, according to Gary Edwards, a liaison between Explore Charleston and Charleston International Airport.
He expects the new daily legs to be widely used when they relaunch.
"The service performed well," he said of the daily flights before they were suspended.
The flights will go through at least Aug. 5, the last date of Southwest scheduling so far for next year, according to spokesman Dan Landson.
"All of our decisions are based on market conditions and travel demands from our customers," he said.
As for the earlier gate restrictions, Landson said the airline operates 180 flights a day from 18 gates at Dallas Love Field.
"While that is a lot, we have more opportunities than we can currently handle based on our network demands," he said. "Over the last year, we’ve been able to review our performance in Dallas and determined we had areas where we could add service throughout the day, which is why in January we’ll be able to bring back daily service between Charleston and Love Field."
Currently, only American Airlines, with two daily routes, offers nonstop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International from Charleston. The carrier is based in Fort Worth.
Southwest began serving the state's busiest airport in 2011 with daily flights to Baltimore/Washington, Chicago Midway, Houston and Nashville. It now offers four trips a day to Baltimore, twice daily to Chicago and one each day to Houston and Nashville.
The airline tacked on the Dallas leg about four years ago after securing more gates at Love Field and will resume seasonal Saturday service to Denver on April 13.