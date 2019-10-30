People may be lining up holiday travel flights for the upcoming season, but airlines are looking ahead to next year with their flight schedules.

On Wednesday, low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines said it will resume nonstop, seasonal flights on weekends between Charleston and Denver next spring.

The Dallas-based airline will offer the nearly four-hour flight from the Holy City at 5:55 p.m. on launch day, Saturday, April 18. The flight will leave the Mile High City at 10:45 a.m. Subsequent departure times from Charleston may vary, according to Southwest Airlines' website.

Southwest offered the seasonal service this past season. Bookings are available for now through June 6.

Two other carriers offer flights to the Colorado capital city. Legacy carrier United Airlines began offer a daily flight in June, departing at 6:30 a.m., while offerings from discount airline Frontier, which is based in Denver, are on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, according to Charleston International Airport's website.

Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, is served by nine airlines, including Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta and JetBlue. British Airways will return March 29 with seasonal twice-weekly service and the state's only nonstop transatlantic flights to London for a second year.

The Lowcountry airport expects to set a new record this year with between 4.8 million and 4.9 million passengers. Last year, 4.47 million people traveled through the terminal. For perspective, in 2010, about 2 million ticket holders came and went from Charleston International.