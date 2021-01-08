Southwest Airlines to bring back daily flights between Charleston and Denver

Another airline is adding daily flights between the Holy City and the Mile High City.

Southwest Airlines plans to offer nonstop flights between Charleston and Denver, starting in March. The carrier's announcement follows United Airlines' return of the route three months ago.

The first flight will leave the Colorado capital on March 11 while the first service from the Lowcountry will begin March 12, according to the Dallas-based carrier's website.

Flights on weekdays and Sunday leave Charleston around 5:15 p.m. Eastern time while those from Denver take off at 12:40 p.m. Mountain time. The departure time from Charleston on Saturday is 6:40 a.m. while the take-off time from Denver on Saturday is 6:15 p.m.

Flights generally take just over four hours headed west while those coming east are a little over three hours, courtesy of a tailwind.

Southwest was the first airline to announce nonstop service between Charleston and Denver in 2015, and the airline plans to build on its past success, according to a company official.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The coronavirus interrupted the flight last year as airline travel nearly ground to a halt in April at the height of the economic lockdown of the nation.

"This time-saving trip links two places where the great outdoors and Southern hospitality are proving popular as leisure travel rebounds," said Adam Decaire, Southwest Airlines vice president of network planning.

Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey called the return of Southwest's flight to Denver and other recently renewed air service announcements "votes of confidence in the strength, potential and desirability of the Charleston market."

United Airlines brought back daily service Oct. 1 between Charleston and Denver while Frontier Airlines, which is based in Denver, is expected to return with seasonal flights three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from April 13 until Sept. 5.

Airport board Chairwoman Helen Hill is looking ahead at the effect of new air service on the post-pandemic travel industry once a vaccine has been widely administered.

Hill, who also is CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston, deemed the returning air service "a win for the travel and hospitality industry and a driver of economic development and quality of life in our region."