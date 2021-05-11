Southwest adds daily flight to St. Louis, expands summer routes from Charleston

Ten years after launching flights from Charleston, Southwest Airlines is adding a new destination and beefing up its nonstop summer service.

The Dallas-based carrier will offer daily service to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, starting June 6, and add daily routes to currently served destinations, including Dallas Love Field, Nashville and Baltimore-Washington International.

The airline also is extending its daily nonstop flights to Denver through the summer and will offer Saturday-only service to Kansas City.

United Airlines currently offers twice-daily flights to the Mile High City while Frontier Airlines provides service two times a week to the Colorado capital.

Charleston's airport, like others across the country, is trying to claw its way out of last year's pandemic abyss that crippled the airline industry.

"This additional service ... is obviously welcome," Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said.

Southwest started serving the Lowcountry in 2011 with flights to four cities and pledged to continue to grow.

It now offers nonstop service to eight cities, "delivering on the promise," said Helen Hill, CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston and chairwoman of Charleston County Aviation Authority's board of directors.

The airline had announced a seasonal route to Atlanta that was to begin last summer, but the coronavirus scuttled those plans. It has not added the flight to its summer schedule.

Delta Air Lines remains the only carrier with flights between Charleston and the airline's home base in the Georgia capital.