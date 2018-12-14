The Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is returning the $5 million it received from the State of South Carolina to build a museum at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.
Last Friday, after the Patriots Point Development Authority voted to terminate its 99-year lease with the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, CEO Joe Daniels said the group planned to return the funds, “If the time comes that the board votes to relocate outside of South Carolina..."
But in a letter addressed to Daniels on Monday, S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman, who chairs the Senate's Finance Committee, requested the group return the funds immediately.
"While I am still open to these funds being used for their original purpose, I feel that they are best held under state control until a final decision is made on the Museum's future," Leatherman, R-Florence, wrote in the letter.
The Patriots Point Development Authority's resolution ending the lease agreement also asked that the foundation "immediately return to the State of South Carolina the funds provided by the State..."
Daniels said Thursday that they were working to return the funds as soon as possible.
"We're very prepared to return it," Daniels said, "and we're actively working to do that."
The board of the Charleston-based foundation has not made any changes to its location, he said.
Of the $5 million, $1 came through the Patriots Point Development Authority, and $4 million through the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. However, those funds belong to the state and not to those particular agencies.
"That's not our money to spend," said Mac Burdette, executive director at state-owned Patriots Point.
It's likely, Burdette said, that the money will be set aside for a period of time until decisions are made about how to move forward. There has been some discussion, Burdette said, about still pursuing a project which honors Medal of Honor recipients.
The current Medal of Honor Museum, which is located on the Yorktown, could be expanded to include more recent recipients, he said.
Up until this fall, the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation planned to build a land-based Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point, where the Medal of Honor Society is also headquartered. But in early October, the foundation's board voted to initiate a nationwide search for other museum locations.
That search is still in progress, Daniels said, but has included cities such as San Diego, New York City and Washington, D.C.
Daniels said his staff has been in contact with Leatherman's office and will be reaching out to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Patriots Point to arrange the transfer of the state's funds, which he expects to be completed before the end of the month.