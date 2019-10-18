Despite a dip in overall jobs, unemployment in South Carolina dropped below 3 percent for the first time, reaching a historic low of 2.9 percent in September.

The jobless rate a year ago was also an all-time low at the time, at 3.2 percent. That figure held steady for seven months in a row, from August 2018 through February.

South Carolina was one of a dozen states where the jobless rate came in below 3 percent last month, and it was tied with Maine, Massachusetts and Idaho. Vermont had the lowest figure, at 2.2 percent.

The persistently tight labor market is one of the top issues for businesses looking to hire and expand, including manufacturers that pay higher wages, said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

"The workforce is the limiting factor for manufacturing," Ullrich said. "We're definitely not hearing, gosh, we have all these people, we have to get the companies here. The companies want to come; we have to find the people."

South Carolina has added 8,700 manufacturing jobs in the last year, representing 7.4 percent of all manufacturing jobs added in the U.S. Most recent months have seen increases in manufacturing jobs in the state — this last month, for example, 800 were added — but the August jobs report showed an unusual loss of 1,700 jobs, possibly caused by uncertainty over Chinese tariffs.

Statewide, the ranks of the unemployed fell by 8,100 in September from the previous month, according to data the S.C. Department of Employment Workforce released Friday.

Not all of those people necessarily found a job, Ullrich said. To be counted as unemployed, a person has to be actively searching for work. Declines in unemployed people also include any workers who decide to stop looking.

The Palmetto State's jobless rate remains well below the national figure, which was 3.5 percent last month.

The dip in unemployment was despite an overall drop in 800 jobs from August to September, largely driven by decline in some 1,700 leisure and hospitality positions and offset by gains in other industries

Although the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is seasonally adjusted, it's common to see a substantial drop in those tourism-related jobs as the summer season ends, Ullrich said.

Still, the state showed significant year-over-year growth last month in the hospitality sector of about 6.2 percent, which Ullrich described as "really large." In comparison, the nationwide growth rate for hospitality jobs is 2.1 percent.

The drop in the hospitality sector also likely didn't factor highly into the month's unemployment rate since many of those jobs are filled by students or teachers trying to make extra cash over the summer, Ullrich said.

Jobs data from the Charleston region, which is delayed by a month compared to statewide figures, showed another decline in unemployment, from 2.8 to 2.5 percent. The increase in workers in the Charleston area over the last year represented about a fifth of the labor force growth statewide.