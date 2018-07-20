The number of people working in South Carolina reached an all-time high in June as the unemployment rate dipped below 4 percent.
The state Department of Employment and Workforce reported the jobless rate fell last month to 3.8 percent as 2.23 million people reported for work. The level of unemployment stood at 4.0 percent in May.
The number of people not working declined for the third straight month to just over 87,000.
Meanwhile, the national jobless rate climbed in June to 4.0 percent from May's 3.8 percent.
“Businesses are continuing to hire and employment is at record level so the challenge remains providing employers with a workforce that meets their needs and pulling in more potential workers,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the state Department of Employment and Workforce.
She pointed to the S.C. Jobs for America’s Graduates program as one way the state is working to recognize the talent of students with barriers to graduation and/or employment, helping them stay engaged and identifying a plan and vision for career opportunities by matching them with career opportunities.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Staff reporter Warren L. Wise contributed to this report.