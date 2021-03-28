South Carolina company's IPO gives it entree to a small club

Wall Street's version of a drought has come to an end in South Carolina.
Last week, a 95-year-old supplier of sanitation and infection-control products became the first company headquartered in the Palmetto State in more than seven years to pull off an old-fashioned initial public offering.
Diversey Holdings Ltd. raised about $692 million by selling 46.2 million shares to outside investors, giving the Fort Mill-based business a total valuation of about $4.1 billion.
"It's a great day for Diversey," CEO Paul Wieland told CNBC, putting his own spin on a familiar catchphrase of former Gov. Nikki Haley.
The company is joining a rather small club. Mergers and corporate relocations have whittled the number of South Carolina-based businesses that trade on a major stock exchange to about 15, with none large enough in terms of annual revenue to crack the Fortune 500.
Two went away within the past year. South State Corp. and CresCom Bank's parent moved their home offices from Columbia and Charleston, respectively, after they combined with lenders in Florida and West Virginia.
The last company from the state to go public through a traditional Wall Street-style road show and IPO was Daniel Island-based software maker Benefitfocus Inc. Its stock started trading on the Nasdaq in September 2013.
Diversey, which has 8,500 employees worldwide, is a relative newcomer to South Carolina, but it's been selling products for nearly a century. It was established in the 1920s as a subsidiary of Chicago industrial cleaning business and named by its founders after a street in the Windy City. It has changed hands several times over the years, with previous owners ranging from consumer products giant Unilever to the Canadian beermaker Molson.
Up until 2017, the company was tucked away as a mostly anonymous division within Charlotte-based Sealed Air Corp. The buyout shop Bain Capital Private Equity purchased the business for $3.2 billion that year and resurrected the Diversey brand.
Months later, South Carolina lured the home office and about 400 jobs across the border from the Queen City and from Wisconsin to York County with tax breaks and other incentives.
Bain Capital remains the controlling shareholder at Diversey, even after last week's IPO, which didn't deliver the usual bang that investors have come to expect on opening day.
Diversey's aim earlier this month was to raise up to $970 million by selling shares in the $18 to $21 range. Last week, the stock was repriced lower to $15. When the trading started on March 25, shares stumbled and fell to $13.50. They regained most of their footing by the end of the session to close at $14.36, down about 4 percent.
Wieland, the CEO, is upbeat about the post-IPO future for the company, which posted a net loss of $38.5 million on $2.63 billion in revenue last year.
“We think this a great time for us to go public," he told CNBC. "We’ve got a great story. We’re in a market that’s growing really strongly at over 3 percent. We're taking market share. We have a great range of plans in place to grow our margins."
Also, he added, the $32 billion hygienic products industry is highly fragmented, making it ripe for mergers and acquisitions.
While some of Diversey's biggest customers, such as restaurants and other consumer-facing hospitality businesses, pulled back sharply during the COVID-19 clampdowns, sales of infection-control products helped offset the decline, he said.
“We actually had a great year last year. We grew our top line at over 2 percent. Not too many did that," Wieland told CNBC.
In short, Diversey is looking to clean up as the global economy emerges from the pandemic and the world opens up again, perhaps with a new appreciation — and appetite — for sanitation and hygiene products.