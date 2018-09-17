TUESDAY
CHINA-S.C. ECONOMIC TIES: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds a luncheon and panel discussion, “China’s Impact on South Carolina." 11:30 a.m. Bessinger's Restaurant, 1602 Savannah Highway, West Ashley. Scheduled speaker is Wally Wang, senior project manager with the S.C. Department of Commerce. $45. Seating limited and pre-registration is required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details.
WEDNESDAY
BASTIAT SOCIETY: The American Institute for Economic Research’s Bastiat Society program meets. 6:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Ellen Weaver, who was an aide to former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint and is an appointee on the S.C. Education Oversight Committee. Topic: “South Carolina’s Free and Flourishing Future.” Go to www.bastiatsociety.org/charleston.php for details.
THURSDAY
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.
SATURDAY
HEIRS’ PROPERTY ESTATE PLANNING: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holds a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bethel A.M.E. Church, 464 Society Road, McClellanville. Reservations required. Call Sharon Piggs at 843-745-7055 for an appointment.
SEPT. 25
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The newly formed Palmetto Chapter 385 of the National Association of Women in Construction meets. 6:30 p.m. Charleston Electrical Contractors Association, 2230 Technical Parkway, North Charleston. Contact Janet Bates at jbates@cfevans.com for details.
SEPT. 27
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
SEPT. 29
AFRICAN AMERICAN TOURISM: The Wando-Huger Community Development Corporation holds its sixth annual daylong S.C. African American Tourism Conference and Think Tank. 9 a.m. The College of Charleston’s Beatty Center, 5 Liberty St. $50. Go to https://scaat.us/ for details.
OCT. 1
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
OCT. 9
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State office holds a free seminar for South Carolina notaries and anyone interested in becoming a notary. 6-7:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Go to www.scsos.com for details.
OCT 9-10
AEROSPACE SUMMIT: The annual S.C. Aerospace Conference & Expo is held. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Columbia native Gen. Charles Bolden, a former astronaut and former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Go to https://southcarolinaaerospaceconference.com/ for details.
OCT. 25
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
OCT. 31
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “SC Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place’s Sterling Hall, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon featuring state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd, Summerville. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.