TUESDAY
GRANT PROFESSIONALS: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Denise Fugo, grant writer for Charleston Area Senior Citizens’ Services Inc. and finance professor at the College of Charleston. Topic: “Running a World-Class Organization to Maximize Grant Dollars for Your Mission.” Free. Call 843.452.4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION: The Municipal Association of South Carolina holds its annual meeting. Marriott Hilton Head Island, One Hotel Circle. Go to www.masc.sc for details.
JULY 26
BUSINESS LOANS: The City of Charleston’s Local Development Corporation holds a workshop on packaging a business loan request and basics of starting a business. 10 a.m. 2 Race St., Charleston. Free. RSVP at info@charlestonldc.org or call 843-973-7298 for more details.
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
AUG. 1
SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, SCORE and the U.S, Small Business Administration hold a free workshop on how to apply for federal innovation research and technology transfer grants. 9 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wasson, a technology commercialization business consultant. Go to charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 25
LEGAL HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The S.C. Bar Foundation, Charleston Legal Access, Charleston County Public Library and Increasing H.O.P.E. hold a forum, "Ask A Lawyer for Small Nonprofits." 10 a.m.-noon. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free.
AUG. 28
INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church. 407 S. Laurel St. The program includes a panel discussion with county economic development director John Truluck. $50 for members; $75 tor others. Email Jena Ferguson at jferguson@greatersummerville.org for more details.
AUG. 29
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. $40. Go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
AUG. 30
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
SEPT. 4-5
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: The Urban Land Institute’s South Carolina chapter holds its 10th Annual S.C. Capital Markets Conference. The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island. Scheduled speakers include consultant John Burns, JLL managing director Brian Dawson and East West partners founder and chairman Harry Frampton. $150-$525. Go to https://southcarolina.uli.org for details.
SEPT. 20
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.