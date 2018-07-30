TODAY & TUESDAY
MAYBANK HIGHWAY/MAIN ROAD ZONING: Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold community workshops to obtain public feedback regarding land use, zoning and development standards along Maybank Highway (Monday) and Main Road (Tuesday). 6-8 p.m. The first forum is at the Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island. The latter session is at Berkeley Electric Cooperative, 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island. Contact Aaron Holly at hollya@charleston-sc.gov or Dan Frazier at djfrazier@charlestoncounty.org for details.
WEDNESDAY
SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, SCORE and the U.S, Small Business Administration hold a free workshop on how to apply for federal innovation research and technology transfer grants. 9 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wasson, a technology commercialization business consultant. Go to charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 18
HEIRS’ PROPERTY ESTATE PLANNING: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, the Charleston County Bar Association and Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services hold a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Delta Life Center, 2002 William Kennerty Drive, West Ashley. Registration required. Contact Sharon Piggs at 803-745-7055 or spiggs@heirsproperty.org for more details.
AUG. 18 & 25
QUICKBOOKS TRAINING: The Small business Development Center, The Citadel’s Baker School of Business and Software Training Consultants hold a two-part workshop on the basics of using Quickbooks. 9 a.m.- 1 a.m. Bond Hall’s Bastin Lab, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.citadel.edu/bastonlab for details.
AUG. 25
LEGAL HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The S.C. Bar Foundation, Charleston Legal Access, Charleston County Public Library and Increasing H.O.P.E. hold a forum, "Ask A Lawyer for Small Nonprofits." 10 a.m.-noon. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free.
AUG. 28
INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation luncheon. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church. 407 S. Laurel St. The program includes a moderated panel discussion with Amy Thompson of the SC Department of Commerce, David Ginn of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and John Truluck of Dorchester County’s economic development office. $50 for members; $75 for others. Email Jena Ferguson at jferguson@greatersummerville.org for more details.
AUG. 29
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. $40. Go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
AUG. 30
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
SEPT. 4-5
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: The Urban Land Institute’s South Carolina chapter holds its 10th Annual S.C. Capital Markets Conference. The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island. Scheduled speakers include consultant John Burns, JLL managing director Brian Dawson and East West partners founder and chairman Harry Frampton. $150-$525. Go to https://southcarolina.uli.org for details.
SEPT. 20
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.