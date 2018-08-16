The South Carolina Aquarium is deciding what to do with nearly 300 acres of creeks and marshland in Mount Pleasant.
The property, called Little and Big Pine Islands, is south of Oakhaven Plantation off Rifle Range Road and only accessible via the waterways to the south.
It was donated by Allegiance Industries CEO Gary McLaurin, an aquarium board member, according to the title transfer that was filed Aug. 3.
Museum CEO Kevin Mills said it was an unexpected gift.
"We do plan to assess its potential for research and education, but at a minimum we are pleased to be able to steward an uninhabited marshland that represents a vital habitat for many native species," he said.
Conservation is a major component of the aquarium's mission, "to ensure a healthy future for South Carolina’s water, wildlife and wild places," according to their website. The aquarium includes a saltmarsh aviary.
McLaurin bought the property through Little and Big Islands LLC in February 2017 for $132,500, according to Charleston County property tax records. The seller was a group called 35K LLC, which bought it in a foreclosure auction for $85,000 the previous year.
Allegiance was founded in 1988 as a commercial cleaning company and has expanded to facilities maintenance and security, according to the website.
The Coastal Conservation League was pleased to hear about the donation.
"No gift is greater than the gift of conservation," Executive Director Laura Cantral said in a statement. "Our entire community is grateful, and we look forward to learning more about the Aquarium’s plans for the property."