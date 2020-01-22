The number of South Carolina workers represented by organized labor fell significantly in 2019 as the Palmetto State retained its status of having the nation's lowest percentage of labor union participants.

There were about 47,000 workers in South Carolina who were members of unions in 2019, according to figures released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is a 14.5 percent drop from the previous year.

All told, union-represented workers made up 2.2 percent of the state's fast-growing workforce, which added 124,000 jobs in 2019. The percentage is the nation's lowest, with North Carolina finishing second at 2.3 percent.

The two states traditionally have swapped spots at the bottom of the annual ranking. Both states have right-to-work laws, which dilute organized labor's influence by allowing people to work in unionized places without joining the union or paying union dues. Such workers are still covered by any collective bargaining agreement reached by their union counterparts.

South Carolina's numbers might have been slightly higher, but the National Labor Relations Board in September overturned a pro-union vote by flight-line workers at Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston. Those 178 workers waned to join the International Association of Machinists union. The union is suing the labor board over its decision.

The national union membership rate stood at 10.5 percent in 2019, the same as the previous year. It’s the lowest percentage since the bureau started tracking the figures in 1983.

"The numbers reflect both the tremendously difficult barriers workers seeking to form a union continue to face and the unmatched resilience of working people in our desire to win bargaining power on the job," the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest group of labor unions, said in a statement.

Hawaii and New York had the highest union membership rates at 23.5 percent and 21 percent, respectively. Men continued to have a higher union membership rate than women — 10.8 percent versus 9.7 percent — and union workers typically made about $200 more per week than non-union employees.

Despite the nation's relatively low union membership rate, a recent Gallup poll showed 64 percent of Americans have a favorable view of organized labor — up from 62 percent in 2018 and the fourth-highest ranking over the past 50 years.

"Higher public support for unions in the past few years likely reflects the relatively good economic conditions in place, particularly low unemployment," Gallup said. "By contrast, the lowest union approval ratings in Gallup history came from 2009 through 2012, years of high unemployment that followed the Great Recession."