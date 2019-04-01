It's in the can for a South of Broad resident.
Keith R. McLoughlin was elected chairman of Campbell Soup Co. board of directors last week. He succeeded Les Vinney, who announced he's retiring.
It's not uncharted territory for McLoughlin: The 62-year-old executive has been a director of the Camden, N.J.-based maker of canned soups and other well-known food brands, including Prego's, Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm, since 2015.
He also served as Campbell's interim president and CEO from last May until January, when food industry veteran Mark Clouse stepped into the top job.
During McLoughlin's nearly nine months in the corner office, the company released a turnaround plan that included selling off its international and fresh food units. Cmapball also made peace with agitated activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point.
Vinney said in a statement that Campbell management "made significant progress in focusing the company" under McLoughlin's guidance.
"The board is fortunate to have a strong and capable leader in Keith, whose steady direction has been indispensable over the last year," Vinney said. "He has been an advisor and asset to me, our fellow board members, Campbell’s leadership team and our employees."
McLoughlin's previous business experience includes a five-year stint as president and CEO of Swedish home appliance giant Electrolux and more than 20 years in leadership positions at E. I. duPont de Nemours and Co.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Mark, the Campbell leadership team and my fellow directors as we continue to transform Campbell and create shareholder value,” the West Point graduate said in the statement.
McLoughlin and his family have owned a home on the lower peninsula since at least 2013.
Cancel that
The after-effects of the freak ice storm that all but shut down the region for a few days in early 2018 continue to linger.
The latest turn is a blemish on Charleston International's track record, according to a new ranking from InsureMyTrip.
The Lowcountry airport posted the third-highest rate of flight cancellations in the country last year at 3.89 percent, the travel insurance website found.
Topping the list was New York's LaGuardia, at 4.07 percent, followed by Norfolk International in Virginia at 4 percent. Interestingly, Salt Lake City's snow-prone airport maintained its "consistent reputation for punctuality" with the nation's lowest cancellation rate, a shockingly low 0.30 percent.
Charleston's high ranking certainly was influenced by the rare snow and ice storm that closed the slick runways from Jan. 3-7, 2018. More than 400 commercial flights were canceled during the four-day shutdown, stranding thousands of travelers and prompting a public outcry. After being caught off-guard, the airport and the adjoining Air Force base have since come up with a more aggressive emergency response action plan.
Overall, canceled flights are fairly rare. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, just 1.62 percent of all departures nationwide were scrubbed last year. InsureMyTrip said nasty weather is the primary cause.
Matter of degree
A new degree to feed the area's need for more cybersecurity professionals could soon be coming to Trident Technical College.
The school asked for permission from the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education last week to offer a major in the subject. Terry Richburg, a program coordinator at Trident Tech, said the request comes as local defense contractors are seeing growing demand for cybersecurity expertise.
The proposed two-year associate's degree program would provide enough training for a graduate to secure an entry-level job in the field.
Trident Tech already offers a certificate in cybersecurity. Richburg said the associate's degree would offer training in the business side of the field, along with instruction on defending a network and identifying possible threats.
Approval of the two-year program is pending.
Damage control
Charleston International will welcome its first regularly scheduled transatlantic flight Thursday when a British Airways 787 Dreamliner takes flight, bound for London.
But another international carrier is on the airport's mind these days. And this one owes it some money.
Last April, a New York-bound Airbus 330-200 from Peru operated by Ecuadorean carrier TAME Airlines was diverted to Charleston because of bad weather in the Northeast.
While the plane was taxiing, the right wingtip of the jet clipped a utility pole. No one was injured, but the incident stranded 271 passengers and 10 crew members for a couple of days. It also resulted in about $35,000 in damages to airport property and expenses incurred to feed and ferry grounded travelers and bring in translators.
Now, the Charleston County Aviation Authority, which oversees the airport, wants the airline to pay up. The agency filed suit in Charleston County last week to recoup its money after claiming TAME refused to settle up, according to airport attorney Arnold Goodstein.
A representative of TAME Airlines did not immediately respond for comment.
Back to court
The State Ports Authority is appealing a jury verdict in a case involving allegations of faulty work at the Leatherman Terminal under construction in North Charleston.
A Charleston jury in February ruled that the authority failed to prove its claims that soil tests conducted by the engineering firm S&ME Inc. were faulty, resulting in a terminal design that wasn't strong enough to support ship-to-shore cranes, containers and other equipment.
The authority, which operates the Port of Charleston, had been seeking more than $35 million in damages.
While the SPA filed a notice of appeal with the S.C. Court of Appeals in Columbia, it hasn't yet filed its basis for an appeal. No hearing dates have been scheduled.
Raleigh-based S&ME has a pending claim in state court alleging the maritime agency banned it from doing further work for the agency in order to gain a “strategic advantage” in the litigation. For example, the firm said a potential contractor on the authority’s Dillon Inland Port was told it could not use S&ME as a consultant if it wanted to bid on that project.
The first phase of the $762 million Leatherman Terminal is scheduled to open in 2021, with one berth available for container ships carrying up to 18,000 cargo boxes. The terminal eventually will have three berths and a connection to a new rail yard on the former Navy base in North Charleston.
A penny earned
Bank of South Carolina shareholders are getting a small raise.
The lender’s Charleston-based parent company said last week its bumping its quarterly cash dividend up by a penny, or 7 percent, to 16 cents. Checks will be in the mail April 30.
It’ll be the bank's 118th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders since 1987.
“We remain committed to our business model of soundness, profitability and growth," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a written statement.
The bank also pushed back the timeline for the completion of its newest branch. The office, its fifth, is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year at 9403 Highway 78 in North Charleston, joining existing locations in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley. The original projected completion date was mid-2019.