Some SC construction firms expect to add employees in 2021 even as projects get cancelled

South Carolina's construction industry was one of the few sectors of the economy to add jobs in 2020, and a new survey shows that some firms in the state expect that trend to continue, even as many building projects get cancelled or delayed.

The Associated General Contractors of America, a national trade organization representing construction firms, released its annual outlook for 2021 on Thursday, and the group's leaders warned that nationally, most construction outfits expect to suffer a down year.

Stephen Sandherr, the CEO of the Associated General Contractors, said its members are reporting that many projects that were scheduled to start in early 2021 have been pushed back or cancelled all together as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the dramatic shifts the public health crisis has created in the U.S. economy.

That loss of revenue, he said, is expected to prevent many construction firms in the United States from adding new positions this year.

"This is clearly going to be a difficult year for the construction industry," Sandherr said. “Demand looks likely to continue shrinking, projects are getting delayed or canceled, productivity is declining, and few firms plan to expand their headcount.”

Nationally, only 35 percent of the 1,300 firms that were surveyed expected to increase their staffing levels in 2021.

In South Carolina, 40 percent of the firms that responded said they expected to hire more employees. That more positive outlook is common in the southern states, according to the group's report.

In December, South Carolina's construction industry employed an estimated 113,000 people. That includes general contracting firms, subcontractors and other companies serving the industry.

Last year presented a lot of problems for the construction industry in the state, even as they continued to ride a wave of business that was in the works long before the pandemic set in.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Roughly 56 percent of the companies surveyed in South Carolina said projects were taking longer than expected, and 48 percent of them said the costs for building projects came out higher than anticipated.

The companies in the Palmetto State may have weathered those problems in 2020, but they also expect demand for construction to dry up in some segments in the coming months.

The construction firms don't expect to see many projects for new retail stores, hotels, colleges and office space to materialize in the coming year. And they are planning for the revenue from those types of projects to decrease dramatically.

At the same time, the firms are more confident in projects involving hospitals, warehouses and the federal government.

To try to boost the construction industry, Sandherr said his group will be lobbying Congress and President-elect Joe Biden to increase the federal government's investment in infrastructure projects. He also said the group would be pushing for the federal government to send money to state and local governments to help pay for similar public works projects.

Sandherr called it an "ideal time" to improve highways, water infrastructure and other public construction projects.

“The outlook for the industry could improve, however, if federal officials are able to boost investments in infrastructure, backfill state and local construction budgets and avoid the temptation to impose costly new regulatory barriers,” he said.

The next six months cold be difficult for some construction firms, Sandherr said, but the goal is to make sure they end 2021 on a better footing then it is beginning.