Some SC beer alternatives for Rep. Joe Cunningham

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s high-profile beer stunt got some mileage as the one-and-done legislator wrapped up his farewell speech on the House floor Thursday.
So did his choice of beverage.
In his closing remarks, the South Carolina Democrat, who was ousted by state Rep. Nancy Mace in last month's election for the 1st District seat, cracked open a can of India pale ale that D.C. Brau makes not far from where he was speaking to celebrate his legislative stint. Called Joint Resolution, it also was a not-so-subtle dig at the partisan bickering and divisiveness Cunningham said he witnessed during his two years on the Hill.
As it turns out, he could've taken the act a step further and gone local by tapping some craft-beer names from his Charleston stomping grounds that have potential — though unintentional — Congressional tie-ins.
A small sampling:
- Idle Speed from Palmetto Brewing: a poke at D.C.'s famous legislative gridlock — or the nearly round-the-clock congestion on the Beltway;
- Shift Change and You Send Me from Tradesman Brewing Co. and Holy City Brewing, respectively: symbols of the post-election revolving door Cunningham is passing through;
- The Jolliest Bunch from Low Tide Brewing: no explanation needed.
Gaining access
A property sale that's been held up for months because the State Ports Authority-owned site has no access could soon be finalized.
The maritime agency's board of directors last week agreed to spend up to $4 million to build a two-lane road from Charleston Regional Parkway to the roughly 162-acre parcel known as the Jack Primus tract.
The land is adjacent to Charleston Regional Business Center, which is off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County near Daniel Island. The new road will run through an easement provided by beverage distributor Southern Eagle, which has a warehouse and offices in the area.
Camden, N.J.-based NFI Industries plans to build a transload facility on the site where it will unload containers shipped through the Port of Charleston and repackage the contents for delivery by truck to warehouses and distribution centers. The road, which is expected to be completed by next fall, was one of the conditions the SPA had to meet to conclude the sale.
The Jack Primus site is one of the last pieces of SPA-owned real estate that's not being used to support maritime operations. The authority has said it wants to sell those properties to raise cash and put the land back on local tax rolls.
Terms of the land sale to NFI won't be disclosed until the transaction is completed.
Privately held NFI last year acquired G&P Trucking Co. Inc. of Columbia. The acquisition added 370 tractors and 3,000 trailers to NFI's nationwide fleet and helped the company expand its presence at the Charleston port and elsewhere in the Southeast.
Boarding call
A North Charleston-built Boeing 787 “Greenliner” that was the subject of a series of airborne environmental experiments for much of this year is now pulling regular passenger duty from the United Arab Emirates.
Etihad Airways announced last week it has placed the jet into commercial service.
“The aircraft, a brand-new Boeing 787-10 …, is the latest arrival to Etihad’s 39-strong fleet of 787 Dreamliners, making the UAE national airline one of the world’s largest operators of the technologically advanced aircraft type,” the carrier said in a statement.
The "Dash 10" was the centerpiece of the 2020 ecoDemonstrator initiative, which according to Boeing was created to speed up innovation “by taking promising technologies out of the lab and testing them in the air to solve real-world challenges for airlines, passengers and the environment.”
The planemaker launched the program in 2012. It has used six different jets over the years to evaluate more than 165 gadgets and technologies.
Chicago-based Boeing and some partners, including NASA and Safran, took the Etihad Dash 10 up for a series of test spins over four weeks starting in August. They evaluated noise during flights and fairings designed to quiet the air flow around landing gear systems. Meanwhile, pilots, air traffic controllers and an airline operations center shared digital information during a check flight to find ways to make routes more efficient and improve safety by reducing workload and radio frequency congestion.
This being 2020, Etihad and Boeing also tested two "wellness" technologies to help airlines combat the spread of COVID-19. It involved a handheld ultraviolet light disinfecting system and an antimicrobial coating that helps prevent the growth of bacteria on tray tables, arm rests and other high-touch surfaces.
Boeing builds the 787-10 exclusively at its North Charleston campus, where all Dreamliner production is being consolidated starting next year.
The Etihad plane burned a blend of low-emission fuel during the test program, including its recent delivery flight from South Carolina to Abu Dhabi. The aircraft was fitted with a plaque to commemorate its involvement in the program, and the Middle East airline is leaving some of the original ecoDemonstrator logos on the fuselage.
“As a prime example of industry collaboration, this aircraft is a unique example of how the aviation industry can come together for a more sustainable future,” Etihad said.
Stay a while — or not
A North Carolina-based hybrid hotel-apartment company has laid out the money for some land in the Lowcountry for its short-term or extended stays.
The firm, stayAPT Suites, recently paid $732,000 for a 1.8-acre site at 9331 Blue House Road next to Interstate 26 near U.S. Highway 78 in the Ingleside development, according to commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.
The three-story, 75-room lodging is planned for an outparcel in front of Cypress River Apartments and beside Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel.
The purchase comes several months after the Matthews, N.C., firm announced it planned to expand to the Charleston market.
Founded in 2019, stayAPT offers short-term rentals in an apartment-like setting. The living units cater to business clients, relocating residents and leisure travelers by offering options to stay for a night, a week, a month or longer with a variety of amenities.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, the Charlotte-area company has development plans for Columbia, Greenville, Greer and Rock Hill.
December downturn
Airports are normally a zoo when the holidays roll around.
But a new report places two of South Carolina's busiest airports on a list of "Top 10 Least Crowded Terminals" for December 2019, long before the pandemic crippled the travel industry.
The analysis was done by LendingTree affiliate ValuePenguin and was based on U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data collected from the 100 largest U.S. airports last year.
It found that Myrtle Beach International claimed the top spot, not only for the state but for the entire nation.
Charleston International came in at No. 10.
The rankings were based on the difference between an airport's outbound traffic for the final month of 2019 and the monthly average for the whole year.
At Myrtle Beach International, the report's researchers found that passenger levels last December were off about 50 percent from their 2019 average of about 108,000. The Grand Strand airport's passenger statistics show that most of its traffic comes and goes in the warm weather months from April to October, when golfers and sunbathers flock to the South Carolina coast.
As for Charleston International, it had a much better showing for December 2019 — just 2 percent off its monthly average last year of about 203,000. The slowest months at CHS tend to be January and February.
Down the coast, Savannah International came in at No. 4, with about 11 percent fewer passengers last December.
As for the most-crowded airports on a percentage basis last December, the ValuePenguin study found that the top three are all in sunny South Florida: in Sarasota, Fort Myers and Palm Beach.