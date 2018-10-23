Some of the first Sprinters to roll off the Mercedes-Benz Vans production line in North Charleston, including those made for retail giant Amazon, are having power steering problems that have forced the manufacturer to make repairs.
A Business Insider report states power steering leaks are making it difficult to turn the wheels on some vans, including those used in Amazon's "Delivery Service Partner" program.
The online retail giant announced an increased order for 20,000 Sprinters — up from a previous 5,000 — when the North Charleston plant opened in September. The program lets entrepreneurs lease vans emblazoned with Amazon's logo to make so-called last-mile deliveries for the company.
Mercedes-Benz Vans notified Amazon's delivery partners of the problem in mid-September, requesting on-site inspections of the power steering system at local dealerships, company spokeswoman Catherine Gebhardt told Business Insider.
Gebhardt and Alyssa Bean, the North Charleston spokeswoman for Mercedes-Benz Vans, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday from The Post and Courier. Neither did Amazon, which is trying to ramp up its delivery partnership program.
"If there is a leak in the power steering system, the power assist may be greatly reduced," Gebhardt told Business Insider. "When driving at slow speeds it will require some additional steering effort, but again, the van can still be controlled."
Mercedes-Benz Vans has not said how many other customers or vans might be impacted by the power steering leak.
Sprinter sales in the U.S. are up 8.6 percent through September, but German-based parent Daimler said European deliveries have slowed because of new emissions testing rules that are holding up new vehicle certifications. That caused the van division's profits to fall to $106.7 million during the third quarter, from $245.6 million a year ago.
Daimler last week said its company-wide earnings dropped 27 percent in the three months that ended Sept. 30. The automaker also warned that full-year profits will be "significantly lower" than in 2017, an announcement that sent Daimler's stock price tumbling. Daimler shares, part of Germany's DAX 30 Index, have lost about 27 percent of their value this year.