Federal tax rules are constantly changing, but this is unusual: Some of the rules for 2018 have just been revised, eight months after income tax returns for that year were first due.

Bad public policy? Absolutely, but as with all changes in tax law, there are benefits for some people. The legislation was signed into law Dec. 20.

Here's what happened. Multiple changes in the tax code were wrapped into the federal spending bill at the end of 2019, and some of the changes were "extenders" — bringing tax rules that had expired back to life.

Extenders have become common, although they tend to be bad fiscal policy. They often revive tax breaks meant to encourage certain behaviors, such as buying a fuel cell vehicle, but where's the incentive if the breaks are only approved after the tax year has ended?

This time, some extenders stretch all the way back to the start of 2018, so people who want to claim certain tax breaks would now have to file amended returns. The extenders also apply to 2019 and will affect tax returns due in April.

Extenders included disaster-related tax provisions going back to the start of 2018. For example, someone who withdrew money from a retirement plan to pay qualified disaster-related expenses could have faced a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty, but now they would not. Seems a bit late to be telling taxpayers that's the case, but there it is.

The legislation is 715 pages, so I'll just offer several examples of tax rules that previously expired at the end of 2017, and are suddenly now valid for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The above-the-line college tuition deduction. That's a tax deduction of up to $4,000 for qualifying higher education expenses. "Above-the-line" means it can be claimed by people taking the standard deduction. Income limits apply, and it can't be claimed in addition to other federal education tax breaks, such as the American Opportunity or Lifetime Learning credit.

The 10 percent tax credit for certain energy-efficiency improvements to a principal home, such as adding insulation, worth up to $500. The $500 limit is for all years after 2005, so if you previously claimed that credit you can't claim it again.

Did you install a charging station for your electric vehicle? The 30 percent tax credit is back.

The rule that kept forgiven mortgage debt from being treated as income — in place since the 2007 tax year because of soaring foreclosures — was restored. That means people who lost their homes to foreclosure or a short sale won't have to pay tax on the amount of mortgage debt that went unpaid.

Those with high medical expenses, who itemize deductions, may be glad to know the threshold for deductible medical expenses was cut back to 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income, from 10 percent. Most people don't itemize, but for those to whom this applies, it would mean savings.

Did you buy a fuel cell vehicle? The tax credit for those has returned, worth at least $4,000.

For those who are reading this and realizing they might now be eligible for tax breaks that didn't exist when they filed a 2018 return, the question will be whether it's worth the time, effort and cost of filing amended state and federal returns.

South Carolina income tax is based upon federal taxable income, so amending a return in a way that reduces taxable federal income — by claiming the tuition deduction, for example — would also reduce the tax owed to South Carolina and require amending a state return.