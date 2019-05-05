Now that it's the peak season for U.S. air travel, I have some tips to share that could help travelers save money or have more interesting vacations, or both.
Older travelers may be used to thinking about airline trips in terms of round-trip tickets on a single airline, with any other option costing far more. That is the way it used to work, but that changed years ago.
Now, two one-way tickets are usually priced the same as a round-trip, and that allows travelers to mix and match the scheduling and prices offered by different carriers. That can save money and help with scheduling, particularly if a discount airline with a limited schedule can be used for one flight, but not the other.
Sometimes there are great deals on round-trip flights, but it's worth checking the price of one-way fares to see if you can do better.
For example, if you want to spend a long weekend in Pittsburgh in mid-August, leaving on a Thursday and returning Monday, you would find that round-trip tickets from Charleston are selling for around $342. But search for one-way tickets instead of round-trips, and you would see that you can fly nonstop to Pittsburgh on Thursday, Aug. 15 on Allegiant for $69. And you could fly back on Monday on American, Delta or United for $169.
So, booking one-way tickets on different airlines would save $194 under that scenario. And the least expensive flight would be a nonstop.
For those who are already used to exploring the price and scheduling options one-way tickets allow, here's another option that I only recently became familiar with through personal experience. I found that the multi-stop option, available with most airline flight searches, can be a great thing.
As I've learned, it often costs the same amount of money — or less — to book a ticket with multiple stops, even if there's a week between them. This can create new travel options which can be better than simply booking a round-trip.
This is particularly helpful for people who are taking long vacations and hope to visit more than one place.
For example, say you want to take a two-week vacation in Hawaii, in mid-June, flying from Charleston. You could get a round-trip ticket for about $1,250, with at least one stop along the way, on what would be a more than 12-hour flight.
But what if you'd like to visit another city along on the way, to enhance your travel experience and break up that long flight time? Or visit another city on the way back?
For the same price as that round-trip flight from Charleston to Hawaii, a traveler could fly the less-than-4-hour nonstop from Charleston to Denver, spend several days in the Mile High City, then fly nonstop to Hawaii (7 hours), spend a week there, then fly nonstop to San Francisco on the return leg, spend a few days there, then fly home to Charleston.
I priced out both options on United using Google Flights, but I've seen similar multi-stop opportunities on Delta and other airlines.
Depending on your preferences, multiple stops might sound much better, or not. But the point is, you can often book a multi-city itinerary for the same price as a round-trip.
Most travel sites, and airline websites, offer options for searching for flights as one-way, round-trip, or multi-stop flights. Multi-stop flights can be one-way flights, or round-trips.