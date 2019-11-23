If you’ve lived East of the Cooper for any length of time, you know Snee Farm.
Snee Farm was a plantation – originally a 500-acre area in 1696. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Development in Mount Pleasant began in earnest in the late 20th century and in the early 1970s, a 28-acre core of the plantation remained from various purchases and divisions over the centuries. Once a developer purchased it in 1986, homes sprang up. The neighborhood is a well-loved and well known one with a vast range of architectural styles. Condos start in the $200,000s. The average single family home is about $480,000 and around 30 years old.
There’s has been no new construction – as in brand new village-type or upscale enclaves within Snee Farms for decades. Until now.
I had the pleasure of talking to Nina Freeman of The Beach Company and recently toured one of the brand new homes that are the start of 29 others. The Village, near the Snee Farm Country Club, will have homes beginning in the high $600,000s. Expected to be finished over the next two years, the builder is Atlanta-based Brightwater Homes.
Freeman was born and raised in Mount Pleasant and knows the area well. As a Realtor for Beach Residential, she has been working on site with Brightwater to show potential buyers the property. She talked to me about the new homes being constructed within one of Mount Pleasant’s most iconic neighborhoods. Here’s what she had to say.
What’s the significance of these homes to Snee Farm?
Freeman: Snee Farms is a well-established and sought-after community in the heart of Mount Pleasant. The opportunity to work with a build design firm to purchase new construction in Snee Farm has not existed in quite some time. Amenities (with membership) in Snee Farm Village range from a golf course within walking distance, to 16 tennis courts, multiple pools, dining, and more.
Talk about the builders, designers and other people that are involved in making Snee Farm Village a reality.
Freeman: Brightwater is more than just a homebuilder. Collectively, the team provides a design-build expertise for site planning, architecture design, professionally appointed interiors, and more. Brightwater has two registered architects constantly working on streetscapes and each individual lot to ensure a timeless design with the highest quality craftsmanship and the utmost attention to detail. From the owner of the company to the staff with Beach Residential working on site at Snee Farm Village, there are open lines of communication.
Would you call the design of Snee Farm Village – classic, modern, transitional – or a combination of all?
Freeman: Builds are based on community and all are so unique. Snee Farm Village is providing 30 new custom design homes with Lowcountry inspired architecture. They’re designed to the way one lives. If buyers want a more modern design, finishes and other elements can be decided upon during a design appointment.
Speak to the sustainability of the homes.
Freeman: Brightwater is committed to building healthier, more efficient homes, with a true respect for the environment. A few ways they accomplish this goal are high efficiency, insulated tilt-sash, Low-E vinyl windows, 93 percent efficiency furnaces and heat pumps, spray foam attic insulation and fiberglass wall insulation. The homes will also have Rinnai tankless water heaters and in ground natural gas.
What are some of the best features?
Freeman: Having a design team to support buyers is one of the best features of buying. Design appointments with Strathmore Floors and Design. Home designs include having the owner’s suite on the main or second floor. There’s also an available elevator option. Smart appliances such as Thermador Professional Series 36-inch stainless steel ranges, Wellborn cabinetry with dovetail cushion close drawers and oyster shell tabby finish walkways are just a few elements of the homes.
What is the square footage of the homes?
Freeman: Square footage varies between 2,010 to 3,700 square feet and there will be three and four-bedroom homes, with the master down or upstairs. The plans range and each home site is a different floor plan. A buyer gets a plan based on their needs and this aspect gives such a unique buying experience.
***
All homes can be equipped, if desired, with solar panels (4kw system or 12-panel system). Benefits with their solar option include a 25-year warranty with a 35 plus year lifespan. With the solar panel option, a Tesla Powerwall home backup battery is included which can power a home for seven continuous days during an outage, according to Tesla’s website. If solar is installed, homeowners receive a state tax credit for 25 percent according to Freeman.
Tour the design home seven days a week at Snee Farms Village at 1200 Club Drive in Mount Pleasant.