Cancer patients who smoke face a big expense if they keep lighting up after being diagnosed, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina say.
A newly released economic impact study puts the cost of treating the disease again at almost $11,000 per patient.
The cost to the nation is about $3.4 billion, the authors wrote. The study, published in the JAMA Network, is the first to quantify the costs of treating smokers after hearing a cancer diagnosis.
The financial projection is conservative, said Dr. Graham Warren, the study's author. It only takes into account the expenses of going through an additional round of treatment. Continuing to smoke can end up costing patients in other ways.
Warren is part of a team who created a mathematical model to estimate the financial toll. Health care companies can use the model to plug-and-play, Warren said, offering cost estimates for different disease scenarios.
"We hope this is a highly useful resource to start talking about value in cancer care," Warren said.
About 20 percent of cancer patients smoke, according to a Surgeon General report published in 2014. South Carolina has the 15th highest smoking rate in the nation, according to America's Health Rankings.
Cancer is already expensive, with drugs being the main culprit for skyrocketing medical bills. The cost to use new cancer treatments regularly runs over $100,000 annually, the American Society of Clinical Oncology said in a position statement in 2017.
Also, a cancer diagnosis doubles a person's likelihood of declaring bankruptcy, and more needs to be done to make treatment affordable, the group said.
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, meanwhile, began applying a surcharge a couple of years ago to premiums for policyholders who smoke. The extra fee applies to people who sign up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Dr. Matthew Bartels, chief medical officer for the insurance company, said in a statement BlueCross offers support to members who want to quit. Any effort to reduce tobacco use will in turn decrease health insurance costs, he said.
"The MUSC study is interesting and we’re glad that it is creating another opportunity for focusing on the personal health costs of smoking and its costs to the health care system, which we all pay," he said.
While there has been focus on the cost of cancer treatment, the authors of the MUSC study wrote that little attention has been paid to other factors that run up the price tag. Smoking is one of those factors.
Many oncologists don't offer programs to help their patients quit using tobacco products, Warren said. He hopes the research can help clinicians begin to see smoking as contributing to an added financial burden in cancer care.
"This really ties it to a consequential cost," he said.
The results are not specific to one kind of cancer, though smoking is linked to 80 percent to 90 percent of lung cancer deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There is more to consider. More studies could show how patients who smoke cigarettes respond differently to treatment. With this study as a foundation, Warren said, more discussion can be had about mitigating the cost of cancer.