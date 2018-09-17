Ellison Smith and his son Matt Smith carries a silver tea service from Vivian Chestnut's home in Conway as they evacuate her before waters rise any higher on Snowhill Drive in Conway Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Rose Graham's home, in the Bucksport community of southern Horry County, hasn't fully recovered from flooding after Hurricane Matthew. Now, Florence's floodwaters are headed to the area. Photo by Jennifer Berry Hawes
Last time, the water sidled up from the woods first. Then, it sneaked in from the marina.
It was 2016, and floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew rose from both directions until the quiet Bucksport community of 1,000 people felt like an island. Looked like one, too.
Its residents, many of them lifelong, had never seen the web of rivers around their Horry County community rise like that.
Water flowed across 75-year-old Rose Graham's yard and swelled up under her mobile home. It puckered the floors, drenched the walls, and soaked into her insulation. Two years later, the place still smells of mold.
Then came Hurricane Florence, which dumped an estimated 18 trillion gallons of water onto the Carolinas. Now, it all has to go somewhere.
Downstream, rural areas across the Pee Dee await their fate — one of geography and gravity and the water's ceaseless determination to find the sea.
A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People react to the helicopter above, as they wait at the edge of a flooded section of Highway 501, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Latta, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Flood waters recede from the roadway Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Loris after slow moving Hurricane Florence passed through town dumping heavy rains that flooded streets, creeks and roadways.Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Santee Cooper employees pump water into an aging coal ash pond in Conway Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in an attempt to stop the Waccamaw River from breaking the dike as the river floods. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People react to the helicopter above, as they wait at the edge of a flooded section of Highway 501, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Latta, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A roadway is submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Cars make their way down a road overtopped by rushing floodwater from Hurricane Florence in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Floodwater from Hurricane Florence threatens homes in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tombstones sit submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, in a cemetery in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Flood waters recede from the roadway Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Loris after slow moving Hurricane Florence passed through town dumping heavy rains that flooded streets, creeks and roadways.Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Santee Cooper employees pump water into an aging coal ash pond in Conway Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in an attempt to stop the Waccamaw River from breaking the dike as the river floods. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Several roadways are blocked by flood waters in Conway Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com
"It's coming again," Graham worried.
Her older sister Letha Cantey, who lives nearby, nodded.
"They said it's going to be twice that amount this time. Lord, I pray it won't."
The sisters spent Monday on forest green cots in the James R. Frazier Community Center, now serving as a shelter, flush with warnings from the National Weather Service of the potential for “life-threatening, catastrophic flash floods and prolonged significant river flooding.”
Communities like theirs up and down the Waccamaw, Great Pee Dee, Little Pee Dee and Lumber rivers braced. The epicenter of the flooding crisis likely will be Conway, where the Waccamaw could approach Hurricane Matthew levels.
The river there is expected to overflow its record of 17.9 feet to reach 18.7 feet by Saturday. The Little Pee Dee is expected to reach 15.4 feet in Conway by Saturday, shy of its 17.1 feet record.
Bucksport sits just south of Conway nestled on a palm of land where the Great Pee Dee and one of its creeks passes on one side, the Waccamaw on the other, all in a rush to Winyah Bay and on out to the Atlantic Ocean.
Horry County Councilman Harold Phillips lives in the community. He, too, remembers the flooding after Hurricane Matthew.
"It if the water gets much higher than that this time, it will be really dangerous.”
The waters arrive
North of Bucksport, the floodwaters already began to arrive Monday. Swollen streams and rivers overtook several major routes into Myrtle Beach.
And downtown Conway backed up with water. Creeks and swamps in town flooded businesses and homes.
It will only get worse.
As water barrels down the Waccamaw toward Conway, forecasters expect the river to creep up another four feet by week's end.
On Monday, water already reached the doorsteps or higher on homes near Long Avenue and Lakeland Drive. Crabtree Swamp overtook its banks, swamping the entire area in the northeast of town.
And Ellison Smith of Georgetown stood in shin-high water moving his mother-in-law, Vivian Chestnut, out of her ranch home in town.
Out came her silver, an antique desk and the Husqvarna sewing machine.
With the help of his son, Smith loaded everything into the bed of his pickup and a trailer he borrowed from a friend. As a member of the voluntary South Carolina State Guard, he could have been assisting elsewhere in the state.
But that was an option now.
“It’s a higher duty to my mother-in-law,” he said.
In another part of town, the Charleston Baptist Association set up mobile kitchens, readying their troops to cook thousands of meals in the coming week.
It was a familiar routine for Ronald Bycroft of Mount Pleasant, the association’s leader. He’d set up the exact same kitchens in the exact same church parking lot two years ago during Hurricane Matthew.
Now they planned to cook meals all week and deliver them to flood victims across Horry County.
“We make it; they take it,” Bycroft said.
Conway may be hit with its highest flood in recorded history later this week, but Bycroft and his team are ready. They’ve helped feed thousands of people after hurricanes and floods in Texas, Louisiana, West Virginia and New Jersey.
“If somebody is hurting, we go find a way to help,” he said. “I’ve gone from the 9th Ward of New Orleans to the mountains of West Virginia.”
As his group worked, Elaine Gore stood on the edge of water on North Main Street in Conway. She is the deputy director of the Horry County Council on Aging, and for the third time in four years, she watched as flood waters from the Crab Tree Swamp swirled around the nonprofit's office.
Gore and her team deliver roughly 400 meals a day to elderly people throughout the county, but with their office inundated, those services aren’t restarting this week.
“Our people are waiting on meals, and we’re locked,” Gore said as workers at the Conway Feed and Garden Center across the street drove a small tractor through the spiraling flood water.
Still, she admitted that it could be worse. Her father is a local politician in Fair Bluff, N.C., where the Lumber River is expected to wipe out the town before pouring over the South Carolina state line into Nichols.
“They’re standing there right now waiting for the town to disappear."
'It came out of nowhere'
Up closer to the North Carolina line, floodwaters forced officials to close U.S. Highway 501 in several spots as it traversed the Pee Dee.
Route 9 between the towns of Loris and Nichols became impassable. Rescue crews from the Miami Dade Fire Rescue out of Florida launched boats to check flooded streams just south of Green Sea. And a car collapsed through a roadway southwest of Loris Monday morning, leaving a huge crevice in Route 701.
Jesse Coats, the owner of Horry Auto and Trailer Sales, thought Loris had escaped Florence’s fury by Sunday morning as the storm moved north. Then came even more rain Sunday night into Monday.
On Monday, Coats was left assessing damage. He figured more than $1 million worth of used cars and brand new trailers in his lot had been swamped by water.
Dodge Challengers, Ford Mustangs and a Porsche sat in the auto lot, debris lodged in their wheels and tailpipes. Only a dozen of his cars didn’t have water inside.
Loris got some flooding during Hurricane Matthew, but it was nothing like the flash flooding that Coats and his sister-in-law, Nikki Huntley, experienced Sunday night.
“We got more rain last night than during the entire hurricane,” Huntley said. “It came out of nowhere. We thought we were in the clear.”
But they aren't.
Now, they too wait as the rivers rise.
Contact Jennifer Hawes at 843-937-5563. Follow her on Twitter @jenberryhawes.