Small businesses anxious for relief as emergency loan deadlines approach

COLUMBIA — The earliest recipients are nearing the end of the federal aid meant as a lifeline during widespread business closures caused by the novel coronavirus.

And small businesses are left waiting to see if demand for their products returns before the money runs out.

While South Carolina has been more aggressive than others in restarting its formerly booming economy, positive cases of the virus continue and fear lingers.

“I’m not candy-coating it. Every day I come to work, I really thank God if a customer walks in," said Stacy Levinson, owner of the iconic Columbia clothier Brittons.

Levinson applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan five times. Finally, she was approved for the eight weeks worth of funding.

“That was a tremendous relief,” she said, knowing she’d be able to keep her 11 employees on the payroll despite the store being closed to customers. “But it’s also coming to an end.”

Run by the federal Small Business Administration, the PPP was praised for its efforts to combat the virus-induced economic crisis, though its execution left much to be desired. It was riddled with technical glitches and money granted to companies beyond the small businesses it was intended for, from private schools to publicly traded corporations.

While also staring down 13.3 percent national unemployment, Congress voted late Wednesday to relax loan forgiveness standards that many say made the program unworkable as the virus lingers on.

Levinson said that before the crisis, her business had enjoyed robust sales for the first three months of the year. April is usually one of Brittons’ best, with tuxedo rentals for weddings and proms. Under the store’s state-ordered closure and event cancellations, that didn’t happen.

The doors are open again, as Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed measures meant to curb the virus’ spread. But sales volume has yet to return. Meanwhile, the Palmetto State's unemployment rate hovered around 12 percent in April.

Nationally, consumer spending fell by a record 13.6 percent in April, according to U.S. Commerce Department data. As states like South Carolina push for reopening, some economists have said we may have seen the bottom of the downturn, the Wall Street Journal reported, but a return to pre-COVID sales levels will likely be slow or non-existent.

“Small retailers that had to shut down really had a tough go, especially ones that revolve around consumer goods that are not necessarily staples,” said Thomas Rhodes, chairman of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council. "They're holding their breath, anxiously waiting."

For example, reports show Americans spent half as much on clothes and shoes as they did in April 2019.

“We’re not just going to snap out of this thing,” state chamber President Ted Pitts said.

A chamber survey last month showed 46.77 percent of respondents stated a lack of demand was their biggest challenge amid the virus' outbreak.

And there was a sharp rise in savings in April as people chose to bank money in preparation for economic hardship. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the national personal-saving rate jumped to 33 percent in April from 8.2 percent in February.

“It’s going to be very scary when new clothes for fall come in, based on the current traffic in the store,” Levinson said, adding weekend customer numbers have been encouraging, but on weekdays they’re practically nonexistent.

Levinson has been able to adjust down some of her orders and delay others to give herself more time. But sales have yet to reach even 50 percent of what they were this time last year, the mark she needs to hit to avoid further cost-cutting measures. They’re doing everything they can to make shoppers feel safe, from wearing masks to steaming clothes in between customers trying them on.

Among other industry sectors hurting are small suppliers to larger manufacturers, according to University of South Carolina economist Joey Von Nessen, particularly those serving one primary client. The larger companies have resources to weather a downturn but those that make parts for them are left floundering without the demand.

The struggles of those businesses are then trickling into the ones that serve them, from law firms to insurance agencies.

Any business associated with the airline industry is vulnerable, Von Nessen says, something Sandra Sims knows all too well.

Sims and her husband, Herbert, own Carolina Concessions, operating five restaurants at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, from Riverbank Bar and Grill to the Sunrise Cafe. The airport had been on its way to a record year of passenger counts, numbers that were slashed when the virus took hold.

“What I usually make in a day I haven’t made in a month,” Sims said.

Sims was forced to lay off all but a core group of employees until she was approved for PPP in mid-April. She’s back up to 15 of her 32 employees, but business has not picked up. Besides cleaning, it’s been hard to find things for them to do.

“I’m in the airport. I can’t control the flow of traffic coming in,” she said, and she’s worried she won’t be able to achieve the amount of rehiring necessary to qualify for loan forgiveness.

Congress relaxed some requirements late Wednesday, that will allow Sims to spend more of the money on operations rather than personnel she doesn’t have enough work for. The program, intended to keep people off the unemployment rolls, called for 75 percent of loan amounts to go to payroll.

Taking on additional expenses when sales volume is not there has business owners stressed, said Dom Mjartan, president of Optus Bank in Columbia, which processed more than 600 of the 58,851 loans issued in the state.

He said extending usage deadlines of the $5.6 billion lent in the South Carolina is more realistic.

So is allowing more of loans to be spent on expenses other than payroll, as rehiring employees only to have businesses lay them off again undermines long-term viability.