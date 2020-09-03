SLED citing 11 SC bars not following governor's coronavirus executive orders

A Greenville nightclub that was the site of a mass shooting and a Murrells Inlet biker bar that hosted hundreds of unmasked revelers for a motorcycle rally were among South Carolina businesses cited after disregarding public health orders in the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Law Enforcement Division ticketed 11 businesses and issued warnings to nearly 150 others for violating COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Henry McMaster since the first case was diagnosed in the state in March. These penalties have been on the rise in the last month.

City and county law enforcement also are able to write criminal citations, which come with a $100 fine, for disobedience of the governor's executive orders, but going after an establishment's liquor license requires the help of SLED.

"Compliance is the goal," said SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby, and police have discretion in deciding what actions they think will most likely lead to that.

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and a hookah lounge make up the 11 businesses on a list of citations provided by SLED.

The list did not specify which portion of the governor's orders each business violated.

But among them was Uncle Tito's in Murrells Inlet.

Law enforcement received a tip on April 17, when dining was prohibited, that the establishment was allowing customers to enter through the back door, according to a statement by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. When officers entered at 9 p.m., they found people seated and standing throughout the bar in possession of alcoholic beverages, the release stated.

Georgetown County issued citations to 10 Uncle Tito's patrons as well. Dining restrictions were lifted in May.

Earlier, in Anderson County, LA Sports Club lost its liquor license after failing several times to comply with the governor’s orders, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby told the Independent Mail in March.

Nathan's Sky Bar, in North Myrtle Beach, and Greenville's Lavish Lounge, the site of a shooting during a rap concert that left two dead and eight injured, were both cited in early July. At that time, dance clubs and concert venues were still not allowed to operate.

Then, on July 11, McMaster issued an 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales in restaurants. In the two weeks after that provision was added, 15 warnings were issued and one citation was written.

That ticket went to Suck Bang Blow.

The Murrells Inlet biker bar sparked the ire of state lawmaker Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia. Harpootlian, a trial lawyer also known for his fight against late-night establishments in Columbia's Five Points entertainment district, called on the state health agency to press for better enforcement of public health measures.

Three days later, McMaster turned restaurant mask requirements and restrictions on capacity that had previously been recommendations into mandates.

Since that order went into effect July 29, citations have risen, with six issued in the last month compared to five written in the roughly three months prior.

Ike's Corner, near Spartanburg, is among the latest to be cited after owner Neil Rodgers told the Herald-Journal that he isn’t requiring masks.

Others cited included: