Sink trademark case, once thought circling the drain, hits the reset button

George Sink, the personal injury lawyer known for his ubiquitous "all-nines" television commercials, settled a trademark-focused family feud with his son months ago, but he's still being pursued for alleged trademark violations by a Philadelphia lawyer whose complaint seemingly appeared out of nowhere last year.

Robert Sink, who's practiced personal injury law in downtown Philadelphia since 1994, says George Sink shouldn't be allowed to own the George Sink P.A. Injury Lawyers trademark because it confuses consumers into thinking the two law firms are affiliated with one another. Robert Sink adds George Sink, whose office is in North Charleston, does not have his permission to use the Sink name in his trademark and it's too similar to his own Law Offices of Robert W. Sink trademark.

Robert Sink says George Sink obtained his trademark through deception and fraud and he wants the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to revoke and cancel George Sink's trademark. The case is pending before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

The trademark turmoil appears to have caught George Sink off guard. Kathryn Cole, a Charlotte lawyer representing George Sink, said in a filing Thursday that she "cannot even explain" Robert Sink's motives, adding his legal filings "are puzzling, to say the least."

An attorney for Robert Sink did not respond to a request for comment.

The fight over who can use the Sink name has a twisted history.

Robert Sink had not complained about the trademark that was registered in 2010 until George Sink last year alleged his son — George Sink Jr. — was violating the trademark by using his birth name to advertise a competing law firm. The younger Sink went to the trademark board in October seeking to have his dad's trademark canceled, but withdrew the petition when the father-and-son apparently settled their differences two months later.

On the same day that Sink Jr. filed his petition to have the trademark canceled, Robert Sink filed a duplicate but separate case. After that, Sink Jr. referenced Robert Sink's complaint in court papers and Robert Sink cited Sink Jr.'s petition in his own filings, but it's not clear how or whether the two Sinks know each other.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

And on the same day that Sink Jr. withdrew his petition, so did Robert Sink.

Then, one day later, Robert Sink said the withdrawal was a mistake, and his case against George Sink was eventually placed back on the trademark board's docket. Over the past two months, the two Sinks have traded legal filings. As evidence of the confusion Robert Sink says the trademark has caused, he said customers have called his office asking about George Sink. George Sink wants the case dismissed, saying there is no way consumers are confusing the name George with Robert because George has a single syllable and sounds different than the two-syllable Robert.

The names don't even look alike, George Sink's lawyer states.

The trademark board has asked both sides to file final briefs in the case by July 2021 with a decision to follow.

The case between George Sink and his namesake wound up in federal court when the elder Sink sued his son for trademark infringement after Sink Jr. opened a North Charleston law firm under his own name. Sink Sr. obtained a temporary injunction against his son and the case was ultimately settled in arbitration, but not before Sink Jr. tried to have his dad's trademark canceled.

Acknowledging the bizarre aspects of the case, Judge David Norton said in an order that some of the evidence the younger Sink presented "twists logic beyond its furthest possible bounds."

And in a cheeky ruling denying Sink Jr.'s request to lift the injunction, Norton forcefully rejected the seven arguments the younger Sink made to support his case, adding: "If the court were to issue its order in German, the bottom line would be ‘Nein, nein, nein, nein, nein, nein, nein.’”

“The irony is staggering,” Norton wrote in his order, referring to the elder Sink’s well-advertised "all nines" phone number that clients are urged to call after an accident.