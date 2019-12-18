Just in time for the Christmas holiday, dueling personal injury lawyers George Sink and his son, George Sink Jr., have resolved their differences and dropped their court battle.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday approved a request from both sides to dismiss a lawsuit over whether Sink Jr. can use his own name to market his fledgling law firm. Details of a settlement agreement weren't made public and lawyers for both sides aren't talking.

The elder Sink had claimed his law firm owned a trademark on the name and that his son was simply trying to piggyback on millions of dollars spent on television commercials urging potential clients to dial "all nines" to reach his George Sink P.A. Injury Lawyers firm.

Sink Jr. said his father's effort to block him from using his birth name to market his law firm was hurting his business.

The dispute played out for months in court as a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the younger Sink and then — in a sternly worded, 31-page order — refused to put the injunction on hold until an appeal was heard.

Both sides were scheduled to attend an arbitration hearing this month, although it's not clear whether the result of that hearing led to this week's settlement.

Sink Jr. also this week withdrew a petition he filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to have his father's trademark canceled. No reason was provided for the withdrawal.

Another attorney, Robert Sink of Philadelphia, also this week withdrew his separate petition to have the trademark canceled. No reason was provided for the withdrawal and the lawyer representing him did not respond to a request for comment.

It's a quiet end to a family feud that fizzled just as quickly as it ignited.

The father and son once enjoyed a more amicable relationship, with Sink Jr. working for his dad's North Charleston law firm for five years and regularly appearing in television commercials wearing the hallmark red tie and white shirt and going by the George Sink Jr. name.

But when Sink Jr. struck out on his own in February, opening a practice that competes with his dad's for car-crash and slip-and-fall victims, the elder Sink cried foul. The trademark dispute hit federal court two months later.