Since SC state parks reopened, it's been like 'a holiday weekend, every weekend'

Since reopening May 1, South Carolina's state parks have seen visitation that's unlike anything they would normally see this time of year.

That's made the past several weeks both "exciting and challenging," state parks director Paul McCormack said.

The high volume of people coming out to the state's 47 parks every weekend is likely due to the combined forces of South Carolinians' cabin fever and the fact that there's been little else available to do.

State parks themselves were closed for about a month because of COVID-19.

When they did reopen, they were one of the first places in the state to do so. Restrictions on public beach access had been lifted statewide, but some coastal communities were still using checkpoints to keep nonresidents off the beaches.

Attractions, including museums, zoos, aquariums and miniature golf courses have been closed, but that's changing this weekend. Gov. Henry McMaster said that tourist attractions could start reopening Friday.

Duane Parrish, the director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said earlier this week he thought reopening attractions may take some pressure off of state parks.

"It's been like a holiday weekend, every weekend for them," Parrish said.

Every weekend since they reopened, a day with decent weather was pretty much a guarantee that multiple parks would hit capacity and have to close throughout the day.

Mountain parks — like Table Rock and Devils Fork in the Upstate — tended to fill first, McCormack said, thanks to early morning hikers. Coastal parks usually hit their peak hours a little later.

At Huntington Beach State Park in the Grand Strand, the busiest hours are usually between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., said park manager Brenda Magers. It's a popular park, so Magers is accustomed to seeing it hit capacity, but this month has brought "holiday crowds" on any day with nice weather, she said.

It's put pressure on the staff, she said, because, in addition to dealing with higher-than-normal demand, they're short on workers.

The park system had to let its temporary employees go during the shutdown and they're not back to regular staffing levels yet. Across all the parks, they're down about 150 employees, McCormack said.

Several factors are affecting staffing levels now, he said, including workers' ability to find childcare and concerns about their own health.

Magers said the number of visitors she's seen at the park wearing masks has been "extremely low." While it's understandable, she said, that people feel safer when they're outdoors, she would like to see more people wearing face coverings when they interact with her staff.

"We're around hundreds of people in a day," Magers said. "We're wearing masks to protect our visitors, but the protection can go both ways."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Visitors don't necessarily need to wear a mask during the entire visit, but McCormack recommended that people bring a mask, bandanna or other face covering, in case they need to interact with a park staffer or other visitors during their stay.

"You would really be doing us a huge favor by helping to protect our staff, which is a big concern for us right now," he said.

Since the May 1 reopening came with restrictions — no picnic areas, no visitor centers, no new camping or cabin reservations — the parks have been inching closer to full operations over the past few weeks.

Gift stores and visitor centers were reopened last Friday. They've been outfitted with Plexiglas shields and floor markings, and the parks are limiting how many people can be inside at one time.

The park system has also started accepting new overnight bookings again. For the holiday weekend, they're "at or above" what they saw last year, McCormack said, with both cabins and campsites at more than 90 percent occupancy as of Thursday.

No shelter or community building rentals have been allowed in May, but they will be opened up in June. That will include places like the wedding venues at Charles Towne Landing in West Ashley, McCormack said, but all rentals will be limited to parties with 50 or fewer guests.

Down at Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County, which the park service describes as its "single most popular state park," almost everything has reopened at this point, except perhaps the park's most iconic landmark: the Hunting Island Lighthouse.

Park manager JW Weatherford said they're in the process of working out how to reopen it early next month. In order to avoid having crowds line up for a chance to get inside, they'll likely use a reservation system, he said.

They're also looking to restart tours to St. Phillips Island. The state purchased the small island, which once belonged to billionaire Ted Turner, in 2017 and recently incorporated it into Hunting Island State Park.

The island is only accessible by boat, and the park had been taking groups of 30 to 35 people over at a time for guided tours. Once the trips to St. Phillips resume, that number will be much smaller, Weatherford said, probably cut in half.

For now, Weatherford said they're gearing up for what's likely to be another busy weekend. The visitor numbers they've been seeing would be normal for June or July, so it just feels like everything just got pushed up a month, he said.

With only a few exceptions, he said, people have been good about keeping their distance from one another. Since the park's beach renourishment project was finished, they thankfully have more sand to spread out on.

Overall, Weatherford said, he and his staff are just happy to see people enjoying the park again.

"We like to see green trees and people in parks. We like to hear the families playing and smell the sunscreen," he said. "It's the small things that we missed so much when the parks were closed."

As for the Memorial Day weekend crowds, Weatherford said they're ready for them.