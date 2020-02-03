Years before e-commerce was a driving force, Daimler AG rolled out a vehicle that's become the go-to choice for last-mile deliveries.
The Sprinter, built in Germany and at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston, turns 25 years old this year. The hauler made its debut in 1995, the same year Microsoft revolutionized the internet with its user-friendly operating software.
Today's Sprinter is the darling of internet commerce, with online retail behemoth Amazon ordering 20,000 of the box-like commercial vehicles from the North Charleston campus so entrepreneurs in its delivery program can move packages from warehouse to front door.
"Since 1995, it has always set new standards of economy, safety and versatility, from the first to the current generation," Mercedes parent Daimler said in a statement last week to kick off a year-long celebration of the silver anniversary.
While the Sprinter has hit the quarter-century mark in Europe, it didn't make its U.S. debut until 1996. That's when the North Charleston plant started reassembling German made vans shipped to the U.S. in parts to avoid a 25 percent tariff.
As Sprinter sales grew, Daimler decided in 2016 the time was right for a $500 million expansion of the North Charleston site, which now builds Sprinters from the wheels up.
Mercedes-Benz sold 31,851 Sprinters to U.S. customers in 2019 — a record year and 7 percent better than in 2018.
Light switch
Visitors to the Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum may notice that things are looking a little brighter aboard the aircraft carrier. The state-owned military attraction recently completed a project converting all of the light fixtures and bulbs on its five tour routes and hangar bays to LED lighting.
The conversion reduced the museum's total wattage by about 39 percent, and the switch is expected to save it $60,000 a year on its year-end energy bill. The conversion cost about $17,200, and the museum received a $6,300 rebate from Dominion Energy through its EnergyWise program, which incentivizes making the switch to certified LEDs.
More than 2,000 bulbs were installed during the project, which required eight electricians who worked about a combined 1,300 hours.
History lesson
The Charleston Library Society has booked another bold-face name from the private equity world to help raise a few bucks and awareness for its cause.
In November, the King Street nonprofit cultural institution snagged Blackstone Group billionaire CEO Steve Schwarzmann to chat about his autobiographical "What it Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence."
This week, the featured guest is another buyout shop kingpin: David Rubenstein, a founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group.
Unlike Schwarzmann, who wrote about the ways of Wall Street and lessons learned, Washington, D.C.-based Rubenstein took pen to paper as part of a personal passion: U.S. history.
The 70-year-old Baltimore native and collector of famous historical documents and artifacts — he owns copies of the Declaration of Independence and Emancipation Proclamation, among others — published "The American Story: Interviews with Master Historians," last fall through Simon & Schuster. It features insights from an assortment of well-known non-fiction chroniclers, such as David McCullough and Ron Chernow.
Rubenstein's Charleston Library Society appearance Tuesday is the second in the new "Business & Leadership" series sponsored by locally based Greystar Real Estate Partners. The global apartment investment giant deals regularly with the likes of Blackstone and Carlyle.
A full house will be on hand to hear what he has to say about the nation's past. This history lesson is sold out.
Neck 'n neck
Two well-known names within the Waccamaw Neck real estate and vacation rental trade have gotten hitched.
The Litchfield Co. Real Estate and The Lachicotte Co. announced they have merged their business operations in a deal that brings together 160 agents with sales of more than $300 million in sales in 2019 and more than 700 short- and long-term rental properties under management.
The combined company has eight offices, from downtown Charleston to Myrtle Beach to Lake Marion. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Litchfield broker-in-charge William B. Davis Jr. called the Jan. 1 combination “a natural fit, given our similarities in culture and the progressive delivery of full-service real estate sales and rentals.”
Litchfield, which was formed in 1956, is the acquirer. It said it “recognizes the importance and value of the Lachicotte legacy in the area and plans to continue the name” as well as the 27-year-old firm’s affiliations of Christie’s International Real Estate and NAI Commercial.
Bill Baldree, managing partner for vacation rentals at Litchifield, said the tie-up "will exponentially increase options for our guests as well as exposure and potential revenue for our owners" by bringing two established client databases and marketing platforms under one company.
Lachicotte — pronounced “lash-cot”, per its website — was established in 1991 by longtime entrepreneur and real estate developer A.H. “Doc” Lachicotte. In 2012, the Pawleys Island company merged with Vintage Estates Realty. Members of the Cooper family, who have run the business since 2018, said they decided to merge with Litchfield in order to “focus on other business ventures and shared partnerships.”