Silver Airways returns to Charleston airport with new flights to Florida

An airline that briefly served the Lowcountry five years ago is flying back in.

South Florida-based Silver Airways announced Wednesday it will launch nonstop service to four destinations from Charleston International, starting May 21.

The carrier will offer daily flights to Orlando before continuing on to Key West, as well as routes to Tampa three days a week and Fort Lauderdale four days a week.

Flights from Charleston to Tampa will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with return flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flights from the Lowcountry to Fort Lauderdale will be on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Return flights will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Silver Airways' flight schedule Charleston-Orlando route (daily, continues to Key West) Depart Charleston: 11:55 a.m. Arrive Orlando: 1:30 p.m. Depart Orlando: 6:20 p.m. Arrive Charleston: 7:55 p.m. Charleston-Fort Lauderdale route (4 days/week) Depart Charleston: 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Arrive Fort Lauderdale: 10:45 p.m. Depart Fort Lauderdale: 8:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Arrive Charleston: 10:55 a.m. Charleston-Tampa route (3 days/week) Depart Charleston: 8:35 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday Arrive Tampa: 10:20 p.m. Depart Tampa: 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Arrive Charleston: 10:55 a.m. Source: Silver Airways

Introductory fares will start at $69 one way for a limited time for travel through Sept. 30. Tickets must be purchased by March 18.

Silver Airways senior vice president Pedro Motta said the airline was excited "to introduce low fares and nonstop service between South Carolina’s most iconic city" and several Sunshine State destinations.

The airline served the state's busiest airport in 2015 with daily flights to Orlando and Tampa that continued on to its home base in Fort Lauderdale, but it discontinued service after nine months, citing weak bookings.

Silver's arrival five years ago came shortly before JetBlue Airways added flights to Fort Lauderdale from Charleston, cutting into its service. It will now compete with JetBlue for the Fort Lauderdale market.

When the airline left in 2015, Silver said it was pausing service and airport CEO Paul Campbell mentioned they might be back one day.

Campbell called Silver’s return "a milestone" for Charleston International since it brings the number of carriers serving the Lowcountry to 10.

"Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network," he said. "Their new service will not only expand our options to Fort Lauderdale, they are also opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond."

Silver operates from hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa and offers the most routes within Florida and between the Sunshine State and the Bahamas, according to a company statement.

The airline has been transitioning to a new aircraft model and will offer flights on a 70-seat ATR 72-600, an aircraft twice as large as the one that previously served the Lowcountry five years ago. It is specifically designed for short-haul routes but will offer the same amenities of jetliners, according to the company.

Charleston's chief tourism official called the carrier's return "a win-win" for residents of Florida and Charleston.

"It is also further evidence of our community’s economic strength and the airport’s positive momentum," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and chairwoman of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The airline operates about 100 daily flights between gateways in Florida and The Bahamas and has a maintenance facility at Orlando International Airport. It is owned by Versa Capital Management LLC, a Philadelphia-based private equity investment firm.

In the summer of 2018, Silver completed the acquisition of Seaborne Airlines, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based carrier serving destinations throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other countries in the Caribbean.

The company also has codeshare partnerships with several airlines.

The new service comes at a time of rapid growth at Charleston International, where a new 3,005-space parking deck is being built, work on an expanded ticket counter for more airlines could begin later this year and a third wing is set to be added over the next few years.

The airport's passenger levels continue to climb along with revenue, both up 7 percent during the final six months of 2019.

"It's nothing but blue skies and green lights," airport Finance Director Doug Boston said of the airport's strong bottom line.

The continued upward climb of passenger numbers follows a 12 percent increase in the 12 months from July 2018 to June 2019.

Charleston International is currently served by Alaska, Allegiant, American, British Airways, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United.

Last year, a record 4.87 million ticket holders came and went through the terminal, a growth rate of nearly 150 percent since 2 million passengers traveled through the airport in 2010.