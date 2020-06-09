Silver Airways postpones new service from Charleston to Florida cities indefinitely

Silver Airways' return to the Lowcountry is being delayed once again.

The Fort Lauderdale-based carrier is postponing flights between Charleston and three Florida cities indefinitely after it was announced last month the airline planned to return in late June.

Flights originally were to begin on May 21 to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, with the Orlando route traveling on to Key West, but the coronavirus outbreak interrupted those plans. Last month, Charleston airport liaison Gary Edwards said they would return in late June, but that schedule, too, has now been scuttled.

"They have sidelined their new markets," Edwards said Tuesday. "We hope to have them back by sometime at the end of the year."

The carrier, he said, is trying to work through the falloff in travel demand like other airlines that saw passenger levels plummet to a trickle during the height of the coronavirus lockdown in the spring.

"They are breaking their schedule back down to their core strengths," Edwards said. "They will add a bit each month."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

He emphasized the carrier is suspending service and not cancelling it.

"Hopefully, by the end of 2020 they will be in a place to have a conversation again," Edwards said.

The airline announced in February it would bring back year-round service to Charleston International Airport after a five-year hiatus.

The carrier served Charleston in 2015 with daily flights to Orlando and Tampa that continued on to its home base in Fort Lauderdale, but it discontinued service after nine months, citing weak bookings.

Silver’s arrival five years ago came shortly before JetBlue Airways added nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale from Charleston, cutting into Silver's service.