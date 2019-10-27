People who attended college prior to 2010 may recall on-campus promotions offering paltry incentives — a pizza, a hat, maybe a few bucks — to students who signed up for a credit card. It didn't matter if they were teenagers with little or no income.

Thankfully, that nonsense ended with the Credit CARD Act, which took effect in 2010. No more on-campus marketing, and a host of restrictions on offering credit cards to those under age 21.

Now that my college student son is 21 he's been getting credit card offers in the mail. I have some advice about that, for him and others who may be thinking about their first credit card.

The starting point is knowing that credit cards — like motorcycles, wine, Facebook and countless other goods and services — can be a good thing or a very destructive thing, depending on how they are used.

Those who always pay credit cards bills on time and in full can build a solid credit history and save money while doing so. Those who carry balances and pay interest charges dig themselves a financial hole that can be hard to escape from.

Most credit cards rebate a small percentage of spending, so using credit cards saves money — as long as no fees or interest charges are paid.

However, making a single late payment can trigger fees and interest charges. (Tip: The first time that happens, call the toll-free number on the back of the card and ask them to waive the fee and charges. They usually will).

Credit cards are less risky than debit cards because they aren't linked to an individual's bank account, and if fraudulent spending occurs it's typically the issuer's problem. Credit cards may come with benefits such as purchase protection, baggage-fee waivers on airlines or car rental insurance.

So there are good reasons to have a credit card, but the question of which one to sign up for is more nuanced.

Regular readers of this column know I like to take advantage of credit card offers with large sign-up bonuses. I generally won't sign up for a credit card unless they give me at least $750 to do so, usually in some form of points used for airline travel or hotels.

For someone looking for a first credit card, I would recommend being less aggressive.

An ideal first credit card is one with no annual fee and a modest but clear benefit. Examples include the Chase Freedom Unlimited Visa, Citi Double Cash Mastercard and Discover it card.

Websites such as NerdWallet, creditcards.com, creditkarma, comparecards and others have handy lists of top no-fee cards and current offers.

Here's what to look for:

Cash back on all purchases, typically at a fixed rate of around 1.5 percent to 2 percent, or at different rates for different types of spending.

No annual fee.

Zero fraud liability.

A modest sign-up bonus. For example, Chase Freedom's sign-up bonus is $200, and requires charging $500 within three months.

I didn't include interest rates on my "what to look for list" because you're always going to pay on time, in full, and not incur any interest charges, right?

One pitfall to avoid is that many credit cards offer zero interest for a fixed period of time. With no interest charges, it's easy to let a balance build up, but then the zero-interest period ends and — wham! — you could be looking at more than 25 percent interest charges.

The lesson remains the same: Just don't carry a balance.