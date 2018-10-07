Each month, it seems air travelers are handed a new inconvenience or fee, in what's become a maze of hidden costs and rules designed to penalize.
There are some ways to avoid unexpected charges, but if you haven't flown recently, prepare to be surprised. And I'm not just talking about crowded airplanes jammed with as many seats as they can squeeze in.
Most full-service legacy carriers in the U.S. now charge $60 round-trip to check one piece of luggage, and $80 more if you check a second bag. That's in addition to increasingly common fees for selecting a seat on a flight you've paid to be on, and many airlines will absolutely crush you with fees if you need to make changes or cancel.
Why? Because airlines collected nearly $7.5 billion from all those fees last year.
Let's recall that airlines, led by American, declared that baggage fees were necessary a decade ago because of soaring fuel costs. The price of a barrel of oil peaked in the spring of 2008 at more than $148, and that month American started charging $15, each way, to check one.
Today, a barrel of oil costs half what it did in May 2008, but the price of checking one bag has doubled. American, Delta, United and JetBlue all hiked fees during the past several months, with some blaming the fee increase on fuel prices.
If you're traveling with family, baggage fees can add hundreds of dollars to a trip. To make matters worse, airlines don't all have the same rules for what's allowed as a checked bag.
The best ways I have found to avoid baggage fees are:
- Fly Southwest Airlines. It doesn't charge baggage fees, to check up to two bags.
- Use an airline-branded credit card, most of which come with baggage-fee waivers.
Unfortunately, even if you avoid paying a fee to check baggage, you have to worry about even higher fees if your luggage is too large or too heavy.
Most major U.S. airlines allow a checked bag to weigh up to 50 pounds. Woe to the wallets of those whose bags are overweight or oversized — the fees for a single oversize or overweight bag can add hundreds of dollars to the cost a flight, depending on the airline.
Some discount carriers allow a checked bag to weigh as little as 40 pounds, and in some cases have more restrictive size limits. So, for example, if someone flies to Europe on a major U.S. airline, then flies within the Continent on a discount carrier such as Ryanair, checked baggage would need to meet the more restrictive limits of Ryanair, or else.
So, this is what it's come to. I now have a luggage scale, and I have to measure my luggage. As long as you stay within the limits, families can potentially save money on baggage fees by sharing luggage and having fewer pieces to check.
It's always important to check the rules. Some airlines even charge for carry-on bags.
Now, let's talk about seat selection fees. With some exceptions — Southwest, again — if you book a flight directly on an airline's website you'll be asked to select seats. Depending on the airline, some seats, or in some cases all of them, can only be selected if you pay up.
If the only seats available come with extra fees, look closely for a disclaimer. Many airlines will assign you a seat at no extra cost, but they'll get to pick the seat, and you may not end up sitting next to someone you are traveling with.
