Short-term rentals rising, rescheduled weddings and predictions for Charleston tourism

The start of the calendar year is always the slowest stretch for South Carolina tourism. That's likely to be particularly true in 2021.

It will be a "bleak first few months," predicted state tourism director Duane Parrish, likely with more hospitality layoffs after the holidays and a chance of additional restaurant closings.

While some are holding out hope that pent-up demand will eventually lead to a jump in travel, tourism officials agree that a true recovery for the industry will continue to be dependent upon getting the coronavirus pandemic under control.

But, putting aside estimates about when and how the sector will get to that point, several changes in consumer behavior have emerged during the health crisis that are likely to extend into the new year — and possibly beyond.

One is a pattern that emerged well before COVID-19 but seems to have been buoyed by the conditions the pandemic created. Even in the late spring, it started to become clear that bookings at short-term rentals were outstripping hotels as people sought out accommodations with privacy and proximity to open outdoor areas, like beaches.

The momentum the category has built up — vacation rentals have actually grown their business year-over-year in the last few months — is likely to continue, and hotels will "have to be more creative," Parrish said, in order to compete and recover business.

Many of the changes hotels already made this year, especially those that involve more stringent cleaning practices or services like contact-free check-ins that cut down on interactions with staff, are likely to continue.

Hotels may have wanted to keep cleaning tasks "behind-the-scenes" pre-pandemic. Now, if guests see someone disinfecting surfaces in plain view, that's a plus, noted Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston.

A key component of 2021 travel that Hill is watching is destination weddings, the only group business that she said is expected to be strong next year.

Since so many couples rebooked their 2020 nuptials for a year out, most of the sought-after Saturday dates are already taken. Couples are instead deciding to tie the knot on Thursdays or Sundays, a change that Hill said is "good for the industry overall," since it expands the weekly window when wedding groups inject a burst of visitor spending into the economy.

"We’ve always had a good wedding market," Hill said. "But we've probably never depended on it like we’re going to in 2021."

The ceremonies themselves look a little different. This year has given rise to the "micro wedding" that have 50 or fewer guests. Hill said the trend showed up in Charleston in 2020 and expects it to carry into the new year.

Other easy predictions to make, according to Daniel Guttentag, director at the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis, include the continued popularity of outdoor recreation and focus on the "drive market" rather than fliers as road trips hold their place as the preferred method of travel, even for some who would have opted for an airplane ride pre-pandemic.

The hopeful news of the coronavirus vaccine rollout combined with the reality that cases are still rising and widespread distribution of the shots is months away, means 2021 will likely be a "hybrid" year of the good and the bad for South Carolina tourism, Guttentag said.

"It's not going to be suddenly we’re back to 2019 at the flip of a switch," he said. "Hopefully we’re closer to 2019 than 2020."